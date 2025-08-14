Taylor Swift's economic pull makes orange the new green for big brands

Taylor Swift's upcoming album release and her love of all things orange isn't lost on her fans - or brands that are seeking a ride on what has become an enormous economic tailwind.

On Wednesday after Swift went on the "New Heights" podcast co-hosted by her boyfriend and NFL football star Travis Kelce to announce the imminent release of her 12th studio album "The Life of a Showgirl," major companies went into marketing overdrive.

The reason? Swift's ability to generate buzz and draw dollars.

Swift's tour appearances have become economic events. The singer's Eras Tour two years ago was the first such tour to cross the billion-dollar mark, according to Pollstar's 2023 year-end charts. Cities and their surrounding areas registered a sizeable economic boost after Swift appeared, with thousands of fans making the pilgrimage and spending money at hotels, restaurants and elsewhere.

Companies are no longer waiting to capitalize on Swift’s gravitational pull and orange-themed memes from big brands began rolling out almost immediately.

That is because Swift appeared onstage wearing orange numerous times towards the end of her Eras Tour and she discussed her feelings about the color on the Wednesday podcast.

Numerous corporations, from United Airlines to Olive Garden, began posting orange hued memes on their own social media accounts soon after the new album was announced. Shake Shack, FedEx, Buffalo Wild Wings, Cinnabon, Walmart and Netflix did, too.

Even X got in on the action, declaring that it had a new profile pic: a glittery orange X. The post hsa garnered 5.5 million views so far.

Google is using its search engine to celebrate the October release of Swift's "The Life of a Showgirl." Users search for "Taylor Swift," are greeted with a stream of orange digital confetti, along with a flaming orange heart and the phrase, "And, baby, that's show business for you."

Many, it seemed, saw value in tying their brand to Swift.

Swift mentioned during the Wednesday podcast that she had Lasik eye surgery. The X account for LASIK.com wasted no time promoting the fortuitous namedrop.

"i got LASIK, i have incredible vision," they posted, accompanied by a video of Swift giving a shout out to the procedure on the "New Heights" podcast. "TAYLOR SWIFT EVERYONE (red heart emoji). WE'VE PEEKED!!!!!!!!"

The post currently has more than 389,000 views and 15,000 likes.

