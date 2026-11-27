TAIPEI, Taiwan — Taiwan is choosing mayors, council members and other local leaders across its 22 cities and counties in an election Saturday that's been surprisingly competitive in some of its major cities.

Polls opened at 8 a.m. local time and close at 4 p.m. Results normally are tallied and announced the same day. Winners will serve four-year terms.

Most candidates are from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party or the Nationalist Party, also known as the Kuomintang or KMT. Traditionally, the KMT has performed well in local elections. In 2022, the DPP won in only 5 out of 22 localities.

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te has campaigned for DPP candidates, appearing Thursday night to support his party's mayoral candidate in Taoyuan City.

Taiwan is a self-ruled democracy, which Beijing claims. Ahead of its elections, its government warned the public to be vigilant of any fake claims on social media, citing continuous Chinese disinformation efforts.

The capital, Taipei, is traditionally a KMT-stronghold, but the DPP's mayoral candidate Puma Shen has been viewed as a strong challenger to incumbent Mayor Chiang Wan-an.

Other notable races are in New Taipei City and Kaohsiung. New Taipei City’s incumbent mayor is from the KMT, while Kaohsiung’s mayoral office is held by the DPP.

A third party, the Taiwan People’s Party, is running in some smaller races and supports the KMT’s candidate in the Taipei mayoral race.

Across Taipei, colorful banners promoting each candidate blanket the otherwise dull brown and grey surfaces of buildings.

Candidates held rallies Friday in a last-minute bid for votes.

Puma Shen traveled in a motorcade across the city stopping for 15 minutes at a time to greet the crowds of supporters lining the street.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.