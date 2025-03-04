BOSTON — The staff at The Paramount in South Boston opened the restaurant Friday morning to find someone had broken in overnight.

Surveillance video shows the suspect ransacking their office.

Manager Dan Conlon says the thief got away with cash from the registers, and he stole their service tips.

“Seeing that is just very unsettling, and we hope this can help prevent further break-ins in our neighborhood,” said Conlon.

Conlon says the suspect broke through the glass of their back door and ran downstairs to the office.

That’s where he tried using his crowbar to break the security cameras and to try to open their safe.

“He thought he was destroying his evidence, but luckily we got him,” said Conlon.

Suspect caught on camera breaking into South Boston restaurant (The Paramount)

Luckily they were able to recover the footage, showing a clear picture of the suspect even though he destroyed some of their security system and Wi-Fi routers.

Conlon says the suspect even left and came back a second time with a shovel to try to open the safe, but he still had no luck.

“We’re taking preventive measures that we can to prevent this in the future and we hope other businesses do the same because this can happen to anyone,” said Conlon.

The Paramount is back to business as usual, and Conlon says he’s thankful for the support from the community.

Now he hopes this surveillance will help police find this suspect.

“There has been break-ins to the left of us and to the right of us very close by, so this is the third one in our neighborhood, so could be the same person, could not, but at least we got a good look at him,” said Conlon.

Boston Police say this is still under investigation and if you happen to recognize that suspect, give them a call.

