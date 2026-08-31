Suspect arrested after shooting at rave in Switzerland that left 1 person dead

GENEVA — A suspect has been arrested after a weekend shooting at a rave in northern Switzerland that left one person dead and five wounded, police said Monday.

The 43-year-old Swiss citizen was detained shortly before 1 a.m. Monday, police in Aargau canton (state) said in a statement.

They said that investigations into a possible motive are ongoing and that at present they believe the shooting was carried out by a lone perpetrator. They did not specify where the suspect was arrested.

The shooting took place in the early hours of Sunday in Aarau, the regional capital. Police have said that a 22-year-old woman died of injuries at the scene. Four men and one woman, between 24 and 27 years old, were taken to the hospital with injuries ranging from minor to severe.

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Swiss police have said that all of the victims are residents of Switzerland. Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni on Sunday evening identified the woman who was killed and two other victims as Italian citizens.

Aargau police said that they plan to hold a news conference on Wednesday and won't release further information until then.

Public shootings are rare in the Alpine country despite relatively widespread gun ownership.

The rave, being held at a horse racing track on the edge of Aarau, was winding down at the time when the shooting happened.

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