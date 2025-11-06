Sudanese paramilitary group agrees to humanitarian truce proposed by US-led mediators

CAIRO — The Rapid Support Force, a paramilitary group that has been at war with the Sudanese military for over two years, said Thursday it has agreed to a humanitarian truce that was proposed by U.S.-led mediator group, also known as the Quad.

The RSF’s agreement to the proposal comes over a week after the group seized el-Fasher city that has been under siege for over 18 months. It was also the last Sudanese military stronghold in the Sudan’s western Darfur region.

A Sudan military official told The Associated Press that the army will only agree to a truce which includes withdrawing from civilian areas and giving up weapons.

