Fewer Americans moved in 2022, according to the latest census data, but of those who did, 1 in 5 moved to a different state.

Population growth has returned to pre-pandemic norms; Southern states continued to record influxes in population, while the Northeast saw the biggest drops, particularly in New York and Pennsylvania. These trends largely continued into last year, according to United Van Lines' annual movers study. States with the most inbound moves in 2023 were Vermont, Washington D.C., South Carolina, and Arkansas, which moved up 14 spots from the year before.

Stacker compiled a list of states sending the most people to Massachusetts using data from the Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people who moved to Massachusetts from a different state in 2022.

#25. Indiana

- 1,616 people moved to Massachusetts from Indiana in 2022, making up 0.94% of new residents that moved from another state

-- It was the #22 most common state for people moving away from Indiana

#24. Oregon

- 1,632 people moved to Massachusetts from Oregon in 2022, making up 0.95% of new residents that moved from another state

-- It was the #21 most common state for people moving away from Oregon

#23. Georgia

- 2,024 people moved to Massachusetts from Georgia in 2022, making up 1.18% of new residents that moved from another state

-- It was the #30 most common state for people moving away from Georgia

#22. Colorado

- 2,186 people moved to Massachusetts from Colorado in 2022, making up 1.28% of new residents that moved from another state

-- It was the #34 most common state for people moving away from Colorado

#21. Arizona

- 2,251 people moved to Massachusetts from Arizona in 2022, making up 1.32% of new residents that moved from another state

-- It was the #30 most common state for people moving away from Arizona

#20. Michigan

- 2,683 people moved to Massachusetts from Michigan in 2022, making up 1.57% of new residents that moved from another state

-- It was the #18 most common state for people moving away from Michigan

#19. Vermont

- 2,941 people moved to Massachusetts from Vermont in 2022, making up 1.72% of new residents that moved from another state

-- It was the #2 most common state for people moving away from Vermont

#18. Washington

- 3,006 people moved to Massachusetts from Washington in 2022, making up 1.76% of new residents that moved from another state

-- It was the #25 most common state for people moving away from Washington

#17. South Carolina

- 3,379 people moved to Massachusetts from South Carolina in 2022, making up 1.98% of new residents that moved from another state

-- It was the #15 most common state for people moving away from South Carolina

#16. Maryland

- 3,404 people moved to Massachusetts from Maryland in 2022, making up 1.99% of new residents that moved from another state

-- It was the #13 most common state for people moving away from Maryland

#15. Missouri

- 3,450 people moved to Massachusetts from Missouri in 2022, making up 2.02% of new residents that moved from another state

-- It was the #14 most common state for people moving away from Missouri

#14. North Carolina

- 3,934 people moved to Massachusetts from North Carolina in 2022, making up 2.30% of new residents that moved from another state

-- It was the #16 most common state for people moving away from North Carolina

#13. Ohio

- 4,031 people moved to Massachusetts from Ohio in 2022, making up 2.36% of new residents that moved from another state

-- It was the #17 most common state for people moving away from Ohio

#12. Illinois

- 4,060 people moved to Massachusetts from Illinois in 2022, making up 2.37% of new residents that moved from another state

-- It was the #23 most common state for people moving away from Illinois

#11. Virginia

- 4,232 people moved to Massachusetts from Virginia in 2022, making up 2.47% of new residents that moved from another state

-- It was the #18 most common state for people moving away from Virginia

#10. Maine

- 4,545 people moved to Massachusetts from Maine in 2022, making up 2.66% of new residents that moved from another state

-- It was the #2 most common state for people moving away from Maine

#9. Texas

- 7,517 people moved to Massachusetts from Texas in 2022, making up 4.39% of new residents that moved from another state

-- It was the #26 most common state for people moving away from Texas

#8. New Jersey

- 7,670 people moved to Massachusetts from New Jersey in 2022, making up 4.48% of new residents that moved from another state

-- It was the #11 most common state for people moving away from New Jersey

#7. Pennsylvania

- 8,009 people moved to Massachusetts from Pennsylvania in 2022, making up 4.68% of new residents that moved from another state

-- It was the #13 most common state for people moving away from Pennsylvania

#6. Connecticut

- 9,503 people moved to Massachusetts from Connecticut in 2022, making up 5.55% of new residents that moved from another state

-- It was the #3 most common state for people moving away from Connecticut

#5. Florida

- 11,098 people moved to Massachusetts from Florida in 2022, making up 6.49% of new residents that moved from another state

-- It was the #15 most common state for people moving away from Florida

#4. Rhode Island

- 11,290 people moved to Massachusetts from Rhode Island in 2022, making up 6.60% of new residents that moved from another state

-- It was the #1 most common state for people moving away from Rhode Island

#3. New Hampshire

- 11,502 people moved to Massachusetts from New Hampshire in 2022, making up 6.72% of new residents that moved from another state

-- It was the #1 most common state for people moving away from New Hampshire

#2. California

- 18,543 people moved to Massachusetts from California in 2022, making up 10.84% of new residents that moved from another state

-- It was the #16 most common state for people moving away from California

#1. New York

- 21,186 people moved to Massachusetts from New York in 2022, making up 12.38% of new residents that moved from another state

-- It was the #8 most common state for people moving away from New York

This story features data reporting and writing by Elena Cox and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 51 states.