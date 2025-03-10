Springfield, Massachusetts 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Springfield, Massachusetts using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 61 °F on Tuesday, while the low is 29 °F on Monday. There is expected to be 1 sunny day and rain on 2 days this week.

There are currently no weather alerts.

Monday, March 10

- High of 55 °F, low of 29 °F (40% humidity)

- Partly sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:10 AM, sunset at 6:50 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rachasie // Shutterstock

Tuesday, March 11

- High of 61 °F, low of 34 °F (49% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (14 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:08 AM, sunset at 6:51 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Andrew Lever // Shutterstock

Wednesday, March 12

- High of 51 °F, low of 33 °F (36% humidity)

- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:07 AM, sunset at 6:53 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Alex Linch // Shutterstock

Thursday, March 13

- High of 40 °F, low of 35 °F (74% humidity)

- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (1 mm of rain)

- Light breeze (7 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:05 AM, sunset at 6:54 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Robert Schlie // Shutterstock

Friday, March 14

- High of 57 °F, low of 33 °F (70% humidity)

- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain

- Light breeze (4 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:03 AM, sunset at 6:55 PM

- Full moon

(Stacker/Stacker)

Zyabich // Shutterstock

Saturday, March 15

- High of 57 °F, low of 39 °F (85% humidity)

- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain

- Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:01 AM, sunset at 6:56 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Jurga Jot // Shutterstock

Sunday, March 16

- High of 58 °F, low of 50 °F (95% humidity)

- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (24 mm of rain)

- Fresh breeze (19 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:00 AM, sunset at 6:57 PM