Springfield, Massachusetts 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Springfield, Massachusetts using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 61 °F on Tuesday, while the low is 29 °F on Monday. There is expected to be 1 sunny day and rain on 2 days this week.
There are currently no weather alerts.
Monday, March 10
- High of 55 °F, low of 29 °F (40% humidity)
- Partly sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:10 AM, sunset at 6:50 PM
Tuesday, March 11
- High of 61 °F, low of 34 °F (49% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (14 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:08 AM, sunset at 6:51 PM
Wednesday, March 12
- High of 51 °F, low of 33 °F (36% humidity)
- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:07 AM, sunset at 6:53 PM
Thursday, March 13
- High of 40 °F, low of 35 °F (74% humidity)
- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (1 mm of rain)
- Light breeze (7 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:05 AM, sunset at 6:54 PM
Friday, March 14
- High of 57 °F, low of 33 °F (70% humidity)
- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain
- Light breeze (4 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:03 AM, sunset at 6:55 PM
- Full moon
Saturday, March 15
- High of 57 °F, low of 39 °F (85% humidity)
- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain
- Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:01 AM, sunset at 6:56 PM
Sunday, March 16
- High of 58 °F, low of 50 °F (95% humidity)
- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (24 mm of rain)
- Fresh breeze (19 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:00 AM, sunset at 6:57 PM