Spring lawn care: Start now for a greener year ahead

March is a turning point for lawns across the United States. As soil temperatures rise and grass wakes from winter dormancy, the actions taken now set the stage for how turf will handle the heat and stress of summer.

TruGreen shares how early spring lawn care decisions influence turf performance throughout the growing season and outlines best practices for ensuring a healthy lawn in 2026.

Why early spring lawn care matters

Turfgrass is one of the most widely cultivated plantings in the country, covering more than 40 million acres, and early spring care plays a powerful role in strengthening roots, improving density and building resilience for the growing season ahead.

“Spring lawn care is the foundation of a healthy, vibrant lawn all year long,” said Brian Feldman, senior director of technical operations and agronomy at TruGreen.

“Giving your lawn early attention helps strengthen root systems, setting it up to withstand summer heat and fall stress. In spring, the focus is on jump‑starting growth, reviving grass, clearing away winter debris, and improving soil health,” said Feldman.

That means March, the beginning of spring, is the time to begin lawn care for the season ahead. However, exact timing depends on region and climate.

Planting zones in the United States

Because of the country’s large and diverse geographic area, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) created the “plant hardiness zone map,” the national standard by which gardeners determine when and what they can successfully plant in their local area. The zone map divides the country into 13 plant hardiness zones.

The USDA updated the zone map in 2023, the first update in more than a decade, in part because of the warming climate; the average temperature in 2023 was 2.5 degrees F warmer than in 2012.

For turfgrass, the zones are less specific.

“The United States features three primary lawn zones: north, south and transition,” said Feldman.

Knowing your zone helps determine which turfgrass is best for your region.

States Favoring Cool-Season Grass Growth: Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Northern California, Ohio, Connecticut, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, Wyoming, Colorado

States Supporting Both Warm- and Cool-Season Grass (The Transition Zone): Tennessee, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Arkansas, New Mexico

States Predominantly Growing Warm-Season Grass: South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Florida, Southern California, Arizona, Texas

Best practices to prepare for the growing season

March is the best month to begin lawn maintenance, but timing varies by zone. The hot zone, which is rarely affected by snow and frost, is ready in early March. For transition and cold zones, lawn preparation can begin in earnest once the snow has completely melted and the ground has thawed. This may be as early as mid-March, or as late as late March or even early April for particularly harsh winters.

Here is a step-by-step guide to follow:

Spring Cleanup: There is one vital first step that you cannot skip when it comes to lawn care: spring cleanup. Once the ground has thawed and there is no more chance of snow, rake up all leaves, twigs and debris that have accumulated on the lawn during the fall and winter months to improve airflow and reduce disease pressure. Also, remove any lawn furniture or wood piles that are preventing patches of lawn from getting the sun it needs to grow and thrive.

Weed prevention: Unchecked weeds can dominate a lawn. Be proactive and apply preemergent treatment to prevent annual weeds before they take root.

“In most areas, a spring application targets summer weeds like crabgrass, foxtail and goosegrass,” said Feldman. “These usually start germinating once soil temperatures reach about 55 degrees F for several days in a row, so applying a preemergent just before then gives you the best results.”

Fertilization: Fertilizer provides key nutrients to a lawn and keeps it looking lush and green. Once you know your turfgrass zone, choose a fertilizer that is best for your lawn type and use a spreader for even coverage.

Lawn mower prep and the first mow of the season: Lawn maintenance is not only about the lawn itself; it's also about the equipment used to care for the lawn. Early spring is the time to check your mower to make sure it's in good working order and the blade is sharp. Sharpened blades reduce turf stress and susceptibility to pests and disease. Wait to mow for the first time until the ground temperature is in the 50s and active growth (green grass) has begun.

Early-season irrigation: Consistent watering, about one inch per week, is a key component to a healthy lawn. However, unnecessary watering or watering too early can cause damage to turfgrass. In the cold zone, when the ground is still saturated from snow melt or the region is experiencing regular spring rain, regular watering may not be necessary yet. For warm-season and transition zones, beginning in March is key.

“In March, watering in the morning allows the water to soak into the soil before the sun causes evaporation, while also preventing disease-promoting, overnight dampness,” said Feldman. “Watering works hand-in-hand with mowing, fertilization and weed control.”

What you do in March, from cleanup and weed prevention to fertilizing and watering, shapes how lush and resilient your turf will be all year. Establishing a strong spring foundation means fewer weeds, better summer survival and steadier growth into fall.

Start strong now, and your lawn will thank you later.

This story was produced by TruGreen and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.