Spanish wildfire kills 2 people as parts of Europe bake in severe heat wave

BARCELONA, Spain — (AP) — Europe's continuing heat wave on Wednesday helped fuel a deadly wildfire in Spain while the European Union presented plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions under scorching temperatures.

The blaze that broke out late on Tuesday created an enormous thick plume of ash and smoke that rose 14,000 meters (45,000 feet) into the sky, making it the largest registered by firefighters in Catalonia, a northeastern region of Spain.

Two farmers were killed while apparently trying to flee in a vehicle, local authorities said Wednesday.

Firefighters said that the fire spread at 28 kph (17 mph) at one point as it consumed 6,500 hectares (16,000 acres) mostly of grain fields.

“Wildfires today are not like they were before,” Salvador Illa, the regional president of Catalonia, said. “These are extremely dangerous. From the very first moment, it was considered to be beyond the capacity of extinction. I mean that not even with two or three times the number of firefighters, they have told me, it would have been possible to put out.”

Firefighters credited a rainstorm later on Tuesday for having “quickly changed the situation and helped speed up getting the fire stabilized.”

Two of the 500 firefighters who deployed needed treatment at a local hospital for their injuries. Some 14,000 residents were ordered to stay indoors for several hours on Tuesday night.

More hot weather is expected on Wednesday with temperatures in the Lleida region forecast to reach a high of 39 C (102 F).

The European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts said that it was closely monitoring the abnormally hot temperatures.

Weather experts link the heat wave to climate change.

Spain's seas heat up

After Spain set a record for June air temperatures, its port authorities recorded the hottest ever water temperature readings for the month in the Mediterranean and the part of the Atlantic nearest to France.

Experts say higher surface temperatures are bad for sea life and make for warmer nights on shore.

“A much warmer sea around us contributes to the nights not cooling down, which is detrimental to people’s rest,” Manuel Vargas, researcher at the Oceanographic Center of Malaga, told The Associated Press.

In Spain's southern city of Malaga, the Red Cross set up an air-conditioned "climate refuge" to help residents and provided and "assisted bathing service" to help people with reduced mobility to cool down in waters at the beach.

Turkey battles blaze

In Turkey, authorities evacuated two neighborhoods in the Aegean coastal town of Cesme after a fire that started on an agricultural field, spread to a forested area, threatening some holiday homes in the region.

Turkey has been battling a series of wildfires stoked by strong winds, heat and low humidity.

Air conditioning strains Italian power

Heat alerts were issued for 17 Italian cities Wednesday. The corresponding surge in air conditioning strained the electric grid and causing periodic blackouts. On Tuesday, parts of Florence’s historic center had a blackout following a surge in electricity use, energy company Enel said.

Italy’s labor ministry, meanwhile, summoned union representatives to a meeting Wednesday to finalize a protocol on protecting farm, construction and other workers who labor outdoors from heat exposure. This came after a construction worker died in Bologna this week.

On Tuesday, Catholic bishops from Asia, Africa and Latin America met in the Vatican to demand climate justice for the parts of the world most affected by rising temperatures.

France remains under alert

France’s national weather agency kept four departments under red alert on Wednesday after temperatures exceeded 40 C (104 F) in many towns.

The summit of Paris’ iconic Eiffel Tower remained closed until Thursday for “everyone’s comfort and safety.”

Germany's homeless hit hardest

In Berlin, the homeless feeling the brunt of the 36 degrees C (96 F) sought respite at a city mission.

“If you maybe lie down somewhere to rest and go to sleep in the sun, that can lead to death from heat exposure,” said Barbara Breuer of the Berlin City Mission. She estimated the German capital has between 8,000-10,000 people without shelter.

Switzerland protects river

In Switzerland, one of the two reactors at the Beznau nuclear power plant was shut down as part of efforts to prevent excessive warming of the Aare River, so as not to further burden wildlife and the overall ecosystem in already hot weather, operator Axpo said.

Water fight in the Netherlands

Hundreds of people in the central town of Soest cooled down on a baking-hot Tuesday night by taking on the local fire brigade in a water fight.

Townsfolk were armed with water guns, the first responders with fire hoses.

EU plan to cut emissions

As much of Europe was scorched by torrid weather, the European Commission unveiled proposals to reduce emissions by 90% by 2040 as the 27-nation bloc aims to be fully carbon-neutral by 2050.

“We are finally here on a very hot day, and some would call that very timely,” Climate Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra told reporters in Brussels.

The proposals include allowing businesses to use international carbon credits to offset their emissions. Under the plan, international carbon credits could be used — starting in 2036 and limited to 3% of benchmark 1990 EU emissions — to reach the 2040 emission reduction target.

The proposals have to be approved by all member states.

More than two-thirds of the severest heat waves in Europe registered since 1950 have occurred since 2000, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

