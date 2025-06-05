Colombia reports 33% drop in deforestation in early 2025, with major progress in Amazon parks

BOGOTA, Colombia — (AP) — Colombia saw a 33% drop in deforestation in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year, the environment ministry said Thursday, citing stronger community coordination and a crackdown on environmental crime.

Speaking at a press conference, Environment Minister Lena Estrada Añokazi said deforestation fell from 40,219 hectares in early 2024 to 27,000 hectares this year. The government identified 18 active deforestation hot spots, including 13 in the Amazon and others in regions like Catatumbo, Arauca and the Pacific north.

“In the Amazon’s national parks, deforestation dropped by 54% ... which is a very good result,” Estrada said, highlighting gains in Amazonian parks Tinigua, Chiribiquete and La Macarena.

The Amazon remains Colombia’s most affected region, accounting for 69% of the country's deforestation. The departments — Colombia’s main administrative divisions — of Meta, Caquetá and Guaviare saw the biggest declines, while Putumayo had a slight increase.

Estrada attributed the decline to the government’s integrated plan to curb deforestation, which includes community agreements, institutional strengthening, and joint operations with the Defense Ministry and Attorney General’s Office.

A recent report by Colombia's inspector general noted that while deforestation dropped overall, pressure on protected areas remains intense, with illegal coca cultivation and unregulated mining advancing into national parks. The independent watchdog said that between October 2024 and March 2025, nearly 88,900 hectares of forest were lost nationwide, much of it in areas designated for environmental conservation.

The minister said the efforts have led to key arrests, including of individuals tied to the environmental sector.

Looking ahead, Estrada outlined a territorial action plan to further engage local and Indigenous authorities. A series of regional meetings is set to begin in June, starting in Villavicencio with Amazon and Orinoquia leaders.

Deforestation in Colombia is mostly driven by land grabbing, illegal road building, cattle ranching, illicit mining and coca cultivation, the raw ingredient to produce cocaine.

