Ruff ride: Dog injured on hike in Shirley needed to be carried out on stretcher

SHIRLEY, Mass. — A dog was injured while hiking with its owner down a popular trail in Shirley on Friday.

Crews responding to the Farandnear Reservation for a hiker assist learned that a pup had injured her leg about half a mile down the trail, according to the Shirley Fire Department.

Using a stretcher, firefighters safely carried the dog out of the woods into a waiting vehicle to take her to the vet.

The pup is expected to be okay.

