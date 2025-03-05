Rep. Al Green removed from House chamber during Trump’s speech to Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — In early sign of dissent, Democratic Rep. Al Green removed from House chamber after disrupting Trump address to Congress.

“The presidential election of Nov. 5 was a mandate like has not been seen in many decades,” Trump said as he began his speech.

“You have no mandate,” Democratic Rep. Al Green countered.

Republicans quickly jumped to their feet with chants of “USA! USA!”

Green was then removed from the House chamber.

Republican members cheered at his removal, shouting “Get out!” and “Goodbye!” at the lawmaker. Green shouted, “You have no mandate to cut Medicaid!” at Trump before police escorted him from the chamber.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group