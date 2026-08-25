Watchdog files bar complaint against Jeanine Pirro over bid to indict 6 Democratic lawmakers

WASHINGTON — A legal watchdog says it filed bar complaints on Tuesday accusing U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro and two lieutenants of violating their ethical duties in seeking to charge six Democratic lawmakers with federal crimes for appearing in a video that called on troops to resist unlawful orders.

The Legal Accountability Center's bar complaints, filed in New York and Virginia, claim Pirro and her subordinates, Carlton Davis and Steven Vandervelden, abused their prosecutorial powers to seek "meritless" indictments against President Donald Trump's "perceived political enemies."

A spokesperson for Pirro's Washington-based office didn't immediately comment on the allegations.

In February, a grand jury in Washington refused to indict Sens. Mark Kelly and Elissa Slotkin and four House Democrats for urging U.S. service members to follow established military protocols and reject orders they believe to be unlawful. All six lawmakers previously served in the military or at intelligence agencies. Trump accused them of sedition “punishable by DEATH” in a social media post.

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A grand jury's refusal to hand up an indictment is extraordinarily rare, but it has become increasingly common in Washington during Trump's second term. Pirro's critics have accused her of pursuing other legally dubious and politically motivated cases at the Republican president's behest, such as the recently abandoned felony charge against a former Olympian who was accused of defacing the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

The center has filed complaints against other Trump administration officials, including Ed Martin Jr., Pirro's predecessor as U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia. Martin has been a leading figure in Trump's campaign to use the Justice Department to prosecute his political opponents.

In its complaint against Pirro, the center asks bar officials to investigate whether she and her colleagues violated rules of professional conduct for attorneys — and to “pursue appropriate discipline” against them. Its complaint against Pirro says there was no legal basis for her office's “patently improper effort” to secure an indictment against the six lawmakers.

“The only purpose could have been political animus and a desire to intimidate perceived enemies of the federal government and the President, who personally criticized the lawmakers' video as seditious and punishable by death,” the complaint says.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has tried to punish Kelly, a former Navy pilot representing Arizona, for participating in the video. Kelly sued in federal court to block the censure from Hegseth. A district court judge ruled in his favor. Hegseth has asked an appeals court to review the decision.

The center filed its complaint against Pirro and Vandervelden with a grievance committee based in White Plains, New York. In New York, the state Supreme Court's appellate division governs ethical complaints against attorneys. The center filed its complaint against Davis with the Virginia State Bar.

“Prosecutors have enormous power, and with that power comes an obligation to exercise independent legal judgment rather than use the criminal justice system to carry out a president’s political demands,” the center’s co-founder, Michael Teter, said in a statement.

Pirro, who served as a county prosecutor and judge in New York, left her Fox News hosting job to become the top federal prosecutor for Washington last year.

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