US says Russia has used North Korean ballistic missiles in Ukraine and is seeking Iranian missiles

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The White House on Thursday said U.S. intelligence officials have determined that Russia has acquired ballistic missiles from North Korea and is seeking close-range ballistic missiles from Iran as Moscow struggles to replenish arms for its war with Ukraine

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said recently declassified intelligence found that North Korea has provided Russia with ballistic missile launchers and several ballistic missiles. Russian forces fired at least one of those ballistic missiles into Ukraine on Dec. 30, he said. Kirby said Russia launched multiple North Korean ballistic missiles on Tuesday as part of his overnight aerial attack.

Kirby said a Russia-Iran deal had not been completed. But, he said, the U.S. “is concerned that Russia negotiations to acquire close range ballistic missiles from Iran are actively advancing.”

The Biden administration has repeatedly sought to make the case that the Kremlin has become reliant on North Korea, as well as Iran, for the arms it needs to fight its war against Ukraine and has disclosed intelligence findings that it says show as much.

North Korea and Iran are largely isolated on the international stage for their nuclear programs and human rights records.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.