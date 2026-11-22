Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton said Sunday it was "entirely appropriate" for President Donald Trump to call Russian leader Vladimir Putin his friend.

Clayton defended comments that Democrats have characterized as a betrayal of American values after Trump met with Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping for rare three-way talks. The summit last week in China seemed to be more symbolism than substance, but Trump and his top aides have described it as a historic gathering of the three countries with the largest nuclear arsenals.

Trump raised eyebrows with his warm greeting of Putin and repeated references to him as his "friend," which continued on Saturday, when the Republican president posted an image on Truth Social of him shaking hands with a smiling Putin under the caption, "My Friend."

“In that circle — in that circle of that conversation, using the term ‘friend’ is entirely appropriate,” Clayton said on ABC's “This Week.”

He had a similar assessment on CNN's “State of the Union," where he said it was “historic” and “remarkable” for Trump to meet with the presidents of the other leading nuclear powers.

“In that context, whatever language the president wants to use, I trust him completely,” Clayton said.

Like Trump, Clayton declined when pressed to characterize Putin as a friend of the United States, noting Russia's invasion of Ukraine, an American ally.

“He is not America’s friend in Ukraine. Not at all. Not at all,” Clayton said on ABC.

Trump's fondness for Putin has been a defining characteristic of Trump's two terms as president. He beamed when meeting the Russian leader last week. After returning to Washington, Trump made no effort in the White House briefing room on Friday to walk back the comments, and he noticeably sidestepped a specific question about whether he views Putin as a friend to the U.S.

“I can’t speak to America,” Trump said, then immediately shifted to his “very good” personal relationship with Putin.

“I consider him to be somebody that I have a very good relationship (with),” Trump said. “It’s actually very good.”

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York criticized the summit as a “historic embarrassment" for the United States.

“America would have been far better off if Trump just stayed home,” Schumer said from the Senate floor.

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