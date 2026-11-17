WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's pick to lead the U.S. Navy is scheduled to testify before a Senate committee on Tuesday, the first step in a nomination process that could turn into a fierce debate over the Iran war, military transparency and the well-being of American sailors.

Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao, a Trump loyalist and combat veteran, is seeking the permanent top civilian job during a particularly volatile time in Washington. He also faces the extra hurdle of needing a waiver from Congress, because he left active-duty service less than seven years ago.

Cao will face the current Congress, with Republicans still in charge. But he's likely to face intense scrutiny from Democrats over aspects of the Iran war, including major damage to the service's 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, as well as the recent firings of Navy officials.

Cao's hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee comes after a third U.S. aircraft carrier arrived in the Middle East, with Trump keeping his options open for the intermittent and unpopular war.

The hearing also follows a failed impeachment attempt in the House against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, which was launched in part over his handling of the conflict. And Republicans lost the House and Senate in the midterm elections, which were widely seen as a repudiation of the war and will put Democrats in control of Congress in January.

Cao will likely face questions over sailors' mental health

Cao will likely have to address concerns that lawmakers have raised over sailors' mental health, following reports of crew stress and supply shortages on the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier. The warship endured a record-breaking deployment supporting the Iran war before returning to its homeport of San Diego in October.

Democratic lawmakers also say the Navy failed to inform Congress that it fired the entire leadership team of a nuclear-powered attack submarine after an underwater collision. Separately, the sea service fired the commander of a destroyer deployed to the Middle East.

Trump nominated Cao for the permanent job in September. Cao has been serving as acting Navy secretary since April after John Phelan's departure, which came with little public explanation. Before that, Cao was serving as Navy undersecretary.

Cao ran an unsuccessful Republican bid in 2024 to unseat Virginia Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine, who serves on the Senate Armed Services Committee, which is considering his nomination.

“When you’re using a drag queen to recruit for the Navy, that’s not the people we want,” Cao said back then while debating Kaine. “What we need is alpha males and alpha females who are going to rip out their own guts, eat them and ask for seconds. Those are the young men and women that are going to win wars.”

Cao fled Vietnam with his family as a child in the 1970s before attending the U.S. Naval Academy. He was commissioned as a special operations officer and went on to serve with SEAL teams and special forces in Iraq, Afghanistan and Somalia, according to his Senate campaign biography.

Cao will need a rare waiver for the permanent post

Cao left active duty in 2021. To take the secretary post, he needs a waiver from a law that prohibits military officers from serving as a service secretary until they have been retired for at least seven years.

A similar law, which has been on the books since the end of World War II, exists for the secretary of defense and is designed to ensure truly civilian control of the military. Congress has only granted exceptions three times for that post — twice in the past decade.

In 1950, lawmakers waived the prohibition for George Marshall, a former five-star Army general. Since then, Congress issued waivers for retired Marine Gen. James Mattis during the first Trump administration and retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin under President Joe Biden.

In each case, Republican and Democratic lawmakers expressed an aversion to waiving the requirement and setting precedent for future exceptions. They raised concerns about further erosion of the already precarious concept of civilian control of the military.

The Republican Study Committee, an influential bloc of Republican lawmakers, said in 2021 that it opposed Austin's waiver "based on the lessons learned after the House made the unprecedented move of granting a waiver four years ago" to Mattis.

Rhode Island Sen. Jack Reed, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, supported Austin's waiver. But Reed called it "a once in a generation exception" in a 2021 statement, which strongly indicated that he would not grant a similar waiver in the future.

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas told reporters during Austin’s confirmation hearing that he regretted voting for Mattis’ waiver and felt the 1950 exception for Marshall was a mistake. Cotton told Defense News in 2021 that “under no foreseeable circumstances can I imagine supporting such a waiver again.”

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