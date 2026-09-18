Trump signs sweeping Russia sanctions bill, aiming to choke off funds for Moscow in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Friday signed into law a sweeping sanctions package targeting Russian officials and key pillars of its economy that is meant to punish and pressure Moscow for its ongoing war against Ukraine.

The measure was a final legacy item for the late Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., a close ally and friend of the president who had just returned from Ukraine when he unexpectedly died in July. In the works for more than a year, the bill passed with large bipartisan margins: 86-11 in the Senate and 262-159 in the House.

It’s meant to starve Russian President Vladimir Putin of the resources Moscow needs to continue its war in Ukraine after invading its neighbor more than four years ago. The bill, also drafted by Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., sanctions Russian officials, banks and a shadow fleet of tankers that keeps Russian energy moving.

It also directs Trump to impose up to 100% tariffs on the top five importers of Russian oil or natural gas, with an exception for countries that import less than 15% of Russia’s natural gas exports and have taken significant steps to reduce those imports.

"If he were here today, he would be jubilant about our bill's passage — and already thinking about the next one," Blumenthal said of Graham after the House passed the legislation Wednesday evening. Blumenthal added, "Putin is a thug who understands only force and strength, which is what we must show clearly and unequivocally."

Despite overwhelming support on Capitol Hill, the legislation faced criticism from a vocal set of Democratic lawmakers who warned that Trump could use his new expanded tariff powers to impose fresh levies in the European Union and elsewhere.

“Why in the world would this Congress or the People’s House give this president unfettered authority to visit more tariffs on the world that will have an adverse economic impact on the American people?” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said as he laid out his opposition to the bill. “I can’t do it.”

Graham's journey to getting Trump's sign-off on the bill had been full of fits and starts, as the White House had to be convinced that the president would be able to retain sufficient flexibility on sanctions. Eventually, Trump gave a nod to the bill after it included his push for a five-year extension of existing sanctions on Iran.

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