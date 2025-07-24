Trump and Hulk Hogan forged a decadeslong bond based on wrestling, reality stardom and politics

WASHINGTON — (AP) — One was a businessman turned reality TV star twice elected president. The other was a professional wrestler who became politically active later in life.

Donald Trump and Hulk Hogan's paths first crossed at a late 1980s wrestling event at one of Trump’s Atlantic City, New Jersey, hotels, kicking off a more than three-decadelong friendship that was marked by their obvious career parallels. Both were '80s celebrities who found greater fame in the world of reality television before wielding their influence in politics.

Just over a year before his death Thursday, Hogan delivered a rousing speech at the Republican National Convention in July 2024 in Milwaukee during which he dramatically ripped off his T-shirt — to reveal another one bearing the Trump-Vance campaign logo — and endorsed his "hero," Trump.

Hogan said he was motivated by the attempted assassination of Trump days earlier at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“What happened last week, when they took a shot at my hero, and they tried to kill the next president of the United States, enough was enough, and I said: 'Let Trumpamania run wild brother. Let Trumpamania rule again, let Trumpamania make America great again,” Hogan said.

On Thursday, Trump mourned his “strong, tough, smart” friend, who died of a heart attack in Clearwater, Florida. He was 71.

“We lost a great friend today, the ‘Hulkster.’ Hulk Hogan was MAGA all the way — Strong, tough, smart, but with the biggest heart,” Trump wrote on his social media site, using the acronym for his ‘Make America Great Again’ campaign slogan.

“He gave an absolutely electric speech at the Republican National Convention, that was one of the highlights of the entire week," Trump said. "He entertained fans from all over the World, and the cultural impact he had was massive.”

Trump offered warm best wishes and love to Hogan's widow, Sky, and said he “will be greatly missed.”

The official White House account on X shared a photo of a suited Trump and Hogan, wearing a Trump-Vance campaign T-shirt with the sleeves cut off, with their arms clasped as if they were wrestling. The caption said, “Hulk Hogan will be greatly missed!” and included a red heart emoji.

Trump went on to enjoy a long association with professional wrestling and some of its top officials, including the husband and wife duo of Vince and Linda McMahon, the founders of World Wrestling Entertainment. Linda McMahon served Trump in both of his administrations and is currently education secretary after heading up the Small Business Administration in his first term.

In 2013, Trump was inducted into the celebrity wing of WWE's Hall of Fame.

In Milwaukee, Hogan said he had known Trump for more than 35 years and talked about how he won wrestling's world title as the future president sat ringside during a WrestleMania event at Trump Plaza hotel and casino in Atlantic City.

“I was bleeding like a pig and I won the world title right in front of Donald J. Trump and, you know something, he's going to win in November," Hogan said at the convention.

Hogan also addressed thousands at a Trump rally at Madison Square Garden last October.

After Trump was reelected, Hogan was among thousands of supporters who went to Trump’s victory rally at a Washington sports arena on the eve of the presidential inauguration in January.

