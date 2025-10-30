Trump hosts White House Halloween bash with superheroes and presidential lookalikes amid shutdown

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump hosted hundreds of costumed guests — from superheroes to dinosaurs and even a few children dressed as the first couple — as part of Thursday night's Halloween celebration at the White House.

He and first lady Melania Trump emerged on the South Lawn as evening was starting to fall to an orchestral version of Michael Jackson's “Thriller.” Neither was in costume. Trump wore a blue suit and red tie with a red “USA” cap; his wife was in a brown coat over an orange dress.

The couple handed out full-sized Hershey bars and Twizzlers in boxes with the presidential seal to a line of children and their parents that stretched down the driveway. Temporary walls obscured the view of the construction of Trump's new White House ballroom — which has led to the demolition of the East Wing — though a parked bulldozer could still be seen hulking on the other side.

“It’s a long line,” Trump said. “It’s almost as big as the ballroom.”

The White House tradition went ahead despite Trump returning mere hours earlier from a six-day Asia trip that took him to Malaysia, Japan, South Korea, and amid a government shutdown in its 30th day.

Trump has called for the government to reopen, but congressional Democrats are demanding an extension of expiring tax credits that have helped millions of people afford health insurance. Their Republican colleagues say they won't negotiate until the government is reopened.

Trump's tariffs on Chinese imports have reduced inventory and raised prices for Halloween costumes for American importers, retailers and shoppers. Still, the White House exterior featured dozens of decorations resembling large autumn leaves and fall flowers like orange and red mums. The stairs leading to its balcony were crowded with carved pumpkins.

Among the children attending the Halloween party were those of members of the military and White House staffers. Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, came with her young son dressed as a pumpkin. Katie Miller, a former Trump administration aide, was dressed as a skeleton, while her husband, Stephen, Trump's deputy White House chief of staff, wore only a business suit.

Hundreds of children, tiny toddlers up to kids in their early teens, came dressed as Spider-Man and Captain America, ballerinas, princesses and leprechauns. Two boys wore suits, Trump hats and grins like the president, though they didn't try to pull off his signature hairdo, while a girl with them wore a white coat over a dress like one the first lady might favor.

Several parents had “USA” caps like Trump.

Some children were shy or skittish about talking with the Trumps, but the president said something inaudible to a child whose costume consisted of sitting with his pants down on an inflatable toilet stenciled with “Wide Load” on the back.

