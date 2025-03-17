Trump hangs a copy of Declaration of Independence in Oval Office

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Donald Trump has hung a copy of the Declaration of Independence in the Oval Office, according to images he shared on social media.

The Republican president's official account on X showed two images Monday of a framed copy of the historical document hanging on the wall not far from the president's desk.

In one image, Trump is moving aside heavy dark blue curtains hung around the document to look underneath.

It was not immediately clear where the copy came from and when it was installed.

“The Nationals Archives delivered the Declaration of Independence to the White House at the President’s request. It is displayed in the Oval Office where it will be carefully protected and preserved," press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

The original version of the Declaration of Independence is very faded and displayed in the Archives' building. On the version hanging in the White House, according to the images posted, the words are clear and legible.

The White House and National Archives did not respond to messages inquiring what version of the document was in the White House.

Trump's post did not include any other information than the words: “The Declaration of Independence in the Oval Office.”

The document is among the new decor Trump has installed. According to The Wall Street Journal, Trump has brought in a painting of Andrew Jackson, a portrait of George Washington above the fireplace, a bust of Winston Churchill, along with a Trumpian-touch: a button that the president pushes to order a Diet Coke.

