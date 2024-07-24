Thousands fill Washington's streets to protest Israel's war in Gaza during Netanyahu visit

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Thousands of protesters against the war in Gaza converged on Washington on Wednesday to condemn Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit, chanting "Free, free Palestine" as they marched toward the Capitol before police deployed pepper spray on some in the crowd.

Demonstrators calling for an end to the war that has killed more than 39,000 Palestinians filled several blocks as they weaved through the streets of the nation's capital carrying Palestinian flags and signs with messages such as "arrest Netanyahu" and "end all U.S. aid to Israel." Outside Washington's Union Station, protesters removed American flags and hoisted Palestinian ones in their place to massive cheers in the crowd.

“Bibi, Bibi, We’re not done! The intifada has just begun!” protesters shouted, referring to Netanyahu by his nickname. “Netanyahu, you can’t hide. You’re committing genocide," other protesters shouted.

Throngs of demonstrators rallied near the Capitol before starting their march ahead of Netanyahu's joint address to Congress, but police blocked them from getting close to the building. Police said they used pepper spray after some protesters became “violent” and “failed to obey” orders to move back from the police line.

Before Netanyahu's speech, some protesters tried to block his route to the Capitol but were removed from the street by police. After being turned away by officers near the Capitol, protesters wound through the Capitol Hill neighborhood for several blocks before gathering in front of the nearby rail station.

Outside of Union Station, at least four protesters were handcuffed and taken away by police. Protesters shouted, “Let them go!” at officers who formed a circle. One person grabbed at a police officer’s riot shield and then raised his fists in a fighting stance. An officer was seen grabbing a Palestinian flag from a woman and tossing it aside. At least one protester appeared to be overcome from the effects of pepper spray.

Cheers rang out as a fire burned what appeared to be a papier-mache likeness of Netanyahu. Protesters spray painted graffiti on a monument to Christopher Columbus, including the words, “Hamas is coming” in large red letters. “Free Gaza” was scrawled in green.

Among the protesters was a group of artists from Baltimore displaying a massive papier-mache sculpture meant to depict President Joe Biden with blood on his hands and devil horns.

Mary Kaileh, a Palestinian woman who moved to the U.S. from the West Bank 17 years ago and now lives in Baltimore, said her people have been ignored and mistreated for decades. She’s not convinced protests will change anything in terms of convincing American politicians to act, but she wasn’t about to stay home.

“I love it, but I don’t see the effects of it,” she said.

While many of the demonstrators have condemned Israel, others have expressed support while pressing Netanyahu to strike a cease-fire deal in the war with Hamas and bring home the hostages still being held by the militant group.

Many Jewish Americans view the war in Gaza as just because it came in response to the brutal Oct. 7 Hamas attack, even if they don’t outright support Netanyahu and his policies. The families of hostages taken by Hamas are also protesting, demanding Netanyahu agree to a cease-fire deal that would free their loves ones.

Capitol Police said in a post on X that six people who “disrupted” Netanyahu’s address were removed from the House gallery and arrested.

“Disrupting the Congress and demonstrating in the congressional buildings is against the law,” police said.

During Netanyahu's speech, five people wearing yellow T-shirts that read “seal the deal now” were removed from the gallery. The phrase is a rallying cry for those urging Netanyahu to reach a deal to return the hostages. The individuals stood to prominently display the message on their shirts during moments when others were applauding but had done nothing to disrupt the speech itself.

Police significantly boosted security around the Capitol and closed multiple roads for most of the week. Workers erected a metal fence around the White House on Wednesday morning while tall steel barriers ringed the Capitol.

Dozens of protesters rallied outside Netanyahu’s hotel Monday evening after his arrival in Washington, and on Tuesday afternoon, hundreds of demonstrators staged a flashmob-style protest in the Cannon building, which houses offices of House members.

The Capitol Police said about 200 people were arrested Tuesday on charges stemming from the sit-in at the Cannon building. Jewish Voice for Peace, which organized the protest, said many more than that were arrested, rabbis among them.

After about a half-hour of protesters' clapping and chanting, officers from the Capitol Police issued several warnings, then began arresting demonstrators — binding their hands with zip ties and leading them away one by one.

Families of some of the remaining hostages held a protest vigil Tuesday evening on the National Mall, demanding that Netanyahu come to terms with Hamas and bring home the approximately 120 Israeli hostages remaining in Gaza.

Biden and Netanyahu are expected to meet Thursday, according to a U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity before a White House announcement. Vice President Kamala Harris will also meet Netanyahu separately that day.

Harris, as Senate president, would normally sit behind foreign leaders addressing Congress, but she will be away Wednesday, on an Indianapolis trip scheduled before Biden withdrew his reelection bid, which made her the likely Democratic presidential candidate.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said on Truth Social that he would meet with Netanyahu on Friday.

