Suspect in vandalism of Vice President JD Vance's Ohio home is behind bars

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An individual accused of vandalizing the Ohio home of Vice President JD Vance in the dark of night and causing other property damage was behind bars Tuesday, awaiting action in separate state and federal cases.

William D. DeFoor, 26, appeared in two different courtrooms after being detained early Monday by Secret Service agents assigned to Vance’s Cincinnati home in the upscale East Walnut Hills neighborhood east of downtown. The vice president and his family were not home.

According to an affidavit filed in federal court, the Secret Service saw someone run along the front fence of Vance’s residence and breach the property line around midnight. The person later identified as DeFoor was armed with a hammer and tried to break out the window of an unmarked Secret Service vehicle on the way up the driveway before moving toward the front of the home and breaking its glass windows, the affidavit says.

Fourteen historic window panes were broken and damage was done to security enhancements around the windows valued at $28,000, according to the filing.

A judge set bonds totaling $11,000 on state charges of vandalism, criminal trespass, criminal damaging and obstruction of official business that were brought in Hamilton County court. There, DeFoor was previously deemed incompetent to face trial on a 2023 criminal trespassing charge and referred for treatment after a 2024 vandalism charge. A grand jury hearing was scheduled for Jan. 15.

A hearing in the federal case to determine whether DeFoor can be released on bond from the Hamilton County jail was set for Friday in federal District Court in Cincinnati.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Ohio’s southern district brought charges of damaging government property, engaging in physical violence against property in a restricted area and assaulting, resisting or impeding federal officers.

The first two charges are each punishable by up to 10 years in prison, while assaulting, resisting or impeding federal officers carries a potential penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

Messages left with possible relatives and with DeFoor’s attorney were not immediately returned.

Vance expressed gratitude in a post Monday on the social platform X to the public for all the well wishes and to the Secret Service and Cincinnati police for their quick response to the incident.

“As far as I can tell, a crazy person tried to break in by hammering the windows,” he wrote.

According to his office, Vance and his family were home in Cincinnati over the weekend. Court filings indicate that they left to return to Washington around 3 p.m. Sunday.

