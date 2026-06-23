South Carolina voters will choose between 2 Trump-backed candidates for governor in runoff

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina voters return to the polls Tuesday to finalize the Republican nominee for governor in a runoff election that has become a bruising grudge match between two of the state's leading politicians.

President Donald Trump initially endorsed Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette over state Attorney General Alan Wilson, and neither candidate came close to securing the majority needed to win the nomination outright in the June 9 primary. But as Wilson seemed to gain momentum heading into the runoff, Trump on Friday said he was endorsing both candidates, throwing a curveball to voters looking to the president for guidance.

Trump's endorsement has been the deciding factor in many primaries this year, but not always in governor races, and his choices in Iowa and Georgia fell short this month. After casting his own ballot Tuesday in Lexington, Wilson said Trump's endorsement was "a huge thing for us to receive" but said his momentum was built on a yearlong grassroots campaign.

Voters for months have been inundated with television advertising, mailers and billboards in the contest, which began more than a year ago as candidates clamored for attention in South Carolina's first truly open governor's race in more than a decade. And with Trump remaining popular in the state — despite some nationwide wavering over issues including the economy — proximity to the president has been a campaign feature for all of the Republicans vying for the state's top office.

Some voters want experience. Others want a fresh take

Runoff voters are choosing between two names they've likely seen before, although the candidates bring different backgrounds.

After picking Wilson on Tuesday, voter John Potter pointed to the attorney general's 15 years in office and three decades with the state National Guard.

“It seems like he’s been doing a good job, as far as I know,” Potter said in the town of Elgin.

Lynn Strickland said Wilson's role in the widely watched 2023 murder trial of Alex Murdaugh influenced her vote.

“I like him,” Strickland said. “I watched him through the Murdaugh trial and all that.”

After casting his ballot, Mickael Carns said he opted for the “different attitude” of Evette — who has touted her background in business, not politics — because it’s time to shake things up in the state.

Having met Wilson in person, Carns said he “seems to be a good man.” However, he added, “most of the time, you feel like you’re voting for the lesser of two evils.”

Wilson and Evette met for a single debate and it was messy

Just a week before the runoff ended, the contenders faced off in their only debate.

Because each was given time to issue a rebuttal whenever their name was mentioned, the debate’s first half-hour swiftly devolved into a ping-ponging, back-and-forth over allegations of mudslinging and taxpayer-funded salary increases. The audience provided a soundtrack of thunderous jeers and hoots.

Reporters in the debate hall at Coastal Carolina University noted that people began to leave their seats as the shouts continued — sometimes drowning out candidates' responses — with no intervention from moderators or debate organizers.

Wilson went after Evette for skipping previous debates and accused her of lying about signing legislation Gov. Henry McMaster had actually inked. Evette, meanwhile, hammered the longtime prosecutor for being a “career politician” and reminded voters Trump had backed her, not him, in the primary.

How endorsements stack up in the governor's race runoff

At every turn, in every ad and every mailer, Evette has reminded runoff voters that Trump selected her from the Republican field as his anointed gubernatorial contender. She's also been endorsed by McMaster, who chose Evette as his running mate in the 2018 and 2022 governor's races.

Immediately following Trump's double endorsement Friday, Wilson began boasting about it, too. Moments after Trump posted on social media about the race, Sen. Tim Scott said he was supporting Wilson, and a person familiar with Scott's thinking but not authorized to speak publicly about it said the South Carolina Republican had been making calls in support of Wilson, helping raise money and lobbying Trump to back him as well.

Wilson has also drawn backing from some of the other contenders who failed to make the runoff, including U.S. Reps. Ralph Norman and Nancy Mace, as well as state Sen. Josh Kimbrell, who ended his bid just before the primary. On Monday, Sen. Ted Cruz, another Wilson backer, came to South Carolina to stump for his bid.

Trump initially picked Evette, but Wilson solicited his support too

Competition among Republicans for Trump’s support has seemed more intense than any other facet of the primary campaign.

Even before Evette received the president’s endorsement before the primary, she frequently featured photos and videos of herself with Trump in campaign materials. Mace and Norman also played up their support for Trump's policies and legislative priorities.

Wilson, who has been South Carolina's top prosecutor since 2011, has often mentioned the legal cases on which he's filed briefs supporting the Trump administration. He also traveled to New York City to support Trump as he faced a criminal trial over hush money payments that ended with his conviction. At his final runoff rally on Monday night in Columbia, Wilson's campaign handed out yard signs newly appended with bumper stickers reading “Endorsed by Donald Trump” next to Wilson's campaign logo.

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Collins reported from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

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Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://x.com/MegKinnardAP

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