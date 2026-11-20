WASHINGTON — The Senate is nearing a vote on bipartisan legislation aimed at speeding up permitting reviews to build power plants, transmission lines and other energy infrastructure as lawmakers seek to increase the nation's energy supplies to lower electricity prices and meet surging demand.

The legislation's sweeping changes would shorten the timeline to start big energy projects — both clean energy and fossil fuel — and ensure data centers that propel artificial intelligence pay for the energy they use. Anger over data centers and rising electricity prices helped usher in a wave of Democrats at the state and federal levels pledging to clamp down on the massive, energy-hungry structures.

A vote on the permitting bill is expected as soon as Thursday and would be Congress's first major action since this month's midterm elections that soundly repudiated President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans.

The bill would overhaul several environmental laws to make it easier to build energy infrastructure, drawing criticism from Democrats and environmental groups about limits on judicial review and changes to bedrock laws such as the National Environmental Policy Act, Clean Water Act and Endangered Species Act.

Trump urged approval of the Senate bill, calling it a “BIG WIN for U.S. ENERGY INDEPENDENCE and DOMINANCE” in a recent social media post. The bill, formally known as the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026, will ensure the U.S. can build pipelines, mines and power plants more quickly, “lowering Energy Costs for American Families,” Trump wrote.

Industry groups back bill, but environmentalists fear it would weaken safeguards

Major industry groups representing developers in clean energy and the oil and gas sector support the bill as a way to deliver more electricity to the grid and avoid delays for infrastructure projects that can stretch a decade or more.

However, many environmental organizations have denounced the measure, saying it would lock in fossil fuel development, weaken environmental safeguards and make it harder for communities to challenge energy project approvals.

“Make no mistake: This backroom deal will pave the way for even more fossil fuel projects like gas power plants for data centers, oil and gas pipelines and (liquefied natural gas) terminals while sacrificing fundamental and common-sense public health and environmental protections for communities across the U.S.,” said Jen Duggan, executive director of the Environmental Integrity Project.

Benefits for renewable energy are outweighed by likely increases in greenhouse gas emissions and air and water pollution from the fossil fuel industry, Duggan and other critics said. She called the bill “a gift to some of the biggest polluters in America” and complained that it was being rushed through a lame-duck Congress without public hearings or sufficient debate.

Democrats push for amendments

A final vote on the measure was held up this week as Oregon's two Democratic senators pushed to add amendments, including one to ban data centers on public lands.

Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden are among several Democrats in both chambers who say the party should use its stronger position in the next Congress to pass legislation that boosts clean energy, such as solar and wind power, while limiting expansion of oil, natural gas and other fossil fuels.

“Getting more renewable electrons where they are needed doesn’t tackle climate change if you simultaneously promote the burning of more fossil fuels. Unfortunately, this bill does exactly that,” Merkley said.

Major environmental groups, including the Sierra Club and National Wildlife Federation, oppose the bill, citing concerns about limits on judicial review and changes to the National Environmental Policy Act and other laws. The environmental policy law, known as NEPA, requires agencies to consider a project's possible impacts and allows the public to be heard before a project is approved. The current review process often takes five years or more, and shortening that time frame is a key goal of the bill.

“In America today, it takes too long and costs too much to build,” said Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso, the No. 2 Republican in the Senate. “Energy projects that would help lower prices remain frozen for years” as they await approval by the federal government.

“Construction cannot start without first spending years in the regulatory penalty box” driving up costs and creating uncertainty, Barrasso said.

The bill's four main champions — two Democrats and two Republicans — have released a detailed set of amendments designed to bolster support for the legislation.

The four senators, who lead the chamber’s energy and environment panels, negotiated the deal a few weeks before the election. Republican Sens. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia and Mike Lee of Utah and Democratic Sens. Martin Heinrich of New Mexico and Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island say Americans are tired of paying more in utility bills while projects that could lower costs sit stuck in the planning phase for years.

Co-sponsor calls bill ‘the floor, not the ceiling’ for legislative action on climate

Whitehouse, a longtime climate hawk who has been criticized by longtime allies for supporting the permitting bill, said the measure is “the floor, not the ceiling, of our climate and environmental aspirations,” adding that he hopes “to accomplish big things with our big Democratic majorities” over the next two years.

But Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington state said the bill has been rushed and its impacts are not fully considered.

Cantwell, who met Tuesday with tribal, outdoor recreation and conservation leaders, said the bill would undermine tribal nations and weaken protections for the nation’s bodies of water, land and wildlife.

“Now is the time to slow this process down, to actually have a formal process” to debate and amend the bill, she said. “Don’t sacrifice the Clean Water Act or hunting or fishing grounds, historic or sacred sites, or protections of tribal sovereignty. We all need new sources of energy and power. But this bill, as it’s currently drafted, is not the answer.”

Oneida Nation Vice Chairman Jameson Wilson said the bill threatens the tribe's ability to protect its sacred spaces, ancestors, traditional ceremonies and culture. “Any effort to accelerate development must strengthen, not diminish and erode tribal sovereignty and meaningful consultation,” he said.

Former Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, who led the agency in the Biden administration, said she understands those concerns, but believes recent changes by bill sponsors strengthen protections for tribal consultation and restore important state authority over water quality.

“A bigger Democratic majority can write a stronger bill,” Granholm wrote in a social media post. “But it would still need this president’s signature.”

Lawmakers “have a bipartisan deal in front of us today that can get more clean power onto the grid and protect ratepayers,” she said, urging them to take the opportunity.

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Associated Press writer Jennifer McDermott contributed from Providence, Rhode Island.

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