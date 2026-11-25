WASHINGTON — The Defense Department is continuing to revamp the schools it operates for military families to meet conservative education ideals — auditing curriculum and policies in all schools and piloting a so-called "classical" physical education course at two U.S. campuses.

The Department of Defense Education Activity operates about 160 schools across 11 countries, educating roughly 70,000 students who are children of active-duty military or civilian service members. Under the leadership of Secretary Pete Hegseth, the Pentagon has sought to use the schools as models for the broader Republican education agenda. Those goals include restrictions on instruction about race and gender, along with an emphasis on patriotic values and classical learning.

Now, the agency has begun issuing contracts to companies well-connected to conservative ideals, with no outside competition.

In October, the department approved a contract for a curriculum audit, saying it was complying with an executive order from President Donald Trump aimed at limiting how schools teach about race and gender. It awarded the $5.7 million contract to American Education Solutions, without seeking other bids. The firm was founded by Jordan Adams, whose past work involved consulting with conservative-led school boards in Pennsylvania and Texas to overhaul curriculum.

Separately, the department awarded a contract for just over $100,000 to Iliad Athletics to pilot a classical physical education program. Classical education broadly focuses on critical thinking, citizenship and, often, writers from ancient Greece, Rome and other Western civilizations. Inspired by traditional Greek athletics, the P.E. course will include running, jumping, climbing, carrying and throwing, Iliad Athletics said.

A spokesperson for the Department of Defense Education Activity said the agency regularly reviews its academic programs and makes improvements. The audit will review "curriculum, instruction, and professional learning, helping ensure these areas remain rigorous, effective, and aligned with the needs of students and educators,” the department said in a statement.

But two employees of the Pentagon's education division, speaking anonymously for fear of retribution, said a system-wide review by a consultant is without precedent. Typically, schools work with a national accreditor to evaluate and develop standards for subjects.

Contractor says it audits schools to ‘Do No Harm’

On its website, American Education Solutions advertises a curriculum adoption, analysis and development service. It criticizes curricula used in American schools, saying they are “content-light, employ pedagogical practices not supported by the science of learning, and eschew the patriotic civic role of public education.”

The company also offers an audit to ensure schools “Do No Harm."

“The intellectual and character formation of children is a serious responsibility for school systems,” the website says. “As with medicine, the first requirement is to do no harm — both pedagogically and with respect to parents as first educators. AES reviews school systems to ensure this is the case.”

In a statement, the Pentagon lauded the approach, saying it “preserves effective practices while identifying opportunities for thoughtful improvement."

AES did not respond to questions and said the company does not “share work for past, current or pending clients without authorization.”

PE course to focus on fitness, rather than sports

The new classical P.E. course will be offered at LeJeune High School in North Carolina and Quantico Middle High School in Virginia. In a statement announcing the partnership with the military, Iliad Athletics described the course as focused on functional physical fitness rather than introducing students to sports.

In addition to physical activity, the course includes a “character development program," which highlights a weekly virtue and gives examples of historical figures who lived it out.

As with the auditing contract, Iliad's hire did not involve competitive bids. Instead, the Pentagon said the company was the only one that could meet its requirements at the time.

Patrick Whalen, CEO of Iliad Athletics, said in an email he was not aware of any other programs like the one the company offers.

In a statement, a Pentagon official said no company receives preferential treatment.

“The War Department always looks for solutions to benefit the warfighter, not any pre-selected entity,” the statement said. “Outside affiliations, investors, or political connections play absolutely no role in the Department’s funding decisions.”

Hegseth promotes classical education

Hegseth has a longtime interest in classical education, especially in a version of the teaching style that incorporates Christian history and virtues. As defense secretary, he has pushed to advance those views.

U.S. military academies now accept the Classic Learning Test, a college entrance exam that positions itself as a classical alternative to the SAT. In September, defense schools announced they would give 100 vouchers to students to take the CLT. This month, the agency announced the test would be widely available to students as a college readiness assessment.

This summer, schools operated by the department announced they would begin offering a new online course on Western Civilization, using a text that some scholars said presents a misleading portrait of historical events. In particular, the book often portrays Western civilization and Christianity as one and the same, and it selectively highlights details to frame Islam as a violent threat to both.

The course's textbook includes suggested lesson plans developed in partnership with Hillsdale College, a conservative Christian school in Michigan that has also developed influential materials for K-12 schools.

The new Pentagon contractors have ties to Hillsdale, too.

Adams, the consultant, graduated from Hillsdale and worked in K-12 curriculum development for the college, including on the Trump-aligned 1776 Project, a free curriculum for schools that was created in response to what the college described as “the weaponization of history.” The content has been criticized for downplaying slavery and for describing the Jamestown colony as a failed communist project.

Whalen, the Iliad Athletics CEO, previously worked in the college president’s office.

Along with the curriculum changes, leadership at the military's education system has also been overhauled. The schools are now led by Matthew Kirby, who was promoted from his former position as the system's Americas regional director. Kirby is the founder and former CEO of Liberty Classical Schools, an Atlanta-based network of charter schools.

Early in Trump's second administration, Defense schools also removed books from libraries that covered topics like race, gender and democracy. The ACLU filed a lawsuit and was partially successful in overturning the book bans at a handful of schools.

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