Ohio governor candidate Amy Acton taps former state Democratic Chair David Pepper as running mate

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Democratic Ohio gubernatorial candidate Dr. Amy Acton has chosen an outspoken former state party chair as her running mate, confirming her selection of David Pepper as her No. 2 to The Associated Press ahead of their first public appearance together Wednesday.

Pepper, 54, the son of a former Procter & Gamble CEO, is a lawyer, writer and former member of the Cincinnati City Council and the Hamilton County Commission in his native Cincinnati.

Acton said Pepper has a track record as a pragmatic problem-solver at the local level, which she said will serve as an asset to her campaign. Pepper spearheaded a foreclosure prevention program, introduced a prescription drug discount program for county residents, led an earned income tax credit initiative, balanced the budget and held the line on property taxes, according to the campaign.

“I’ve been going everywhere and listening deeply for almost two years now, and people are longing for public servants again who solve the problems of our everyday life,” Acton said in an AP interview, adding that the two share a common vision for the state.

Pepper said he sees economic similarities between his time in county office during the Great Recession and now.

“I'm really looking forward to taking that experience of working across party lines — because, back then, that's how you did things — and applying that statewide,” he said.

Acton's announcement came on the same day that her chief Republican rival, billionaire biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, planned a special campaign announcement in Cleveland that also was expected to involve his running mate.

Amid news reports Tuesday night, Ohio Chamber of Commerce President Steve Stivers issued a statement commending Ramaswamy on choosing GOP Ohio Senate President Rob McColley for the role of lieutenant governor.

“President McColley has been a steadfast champion for Ohio’s business community throughout his legislative career,” Stivers said. “His leadership on cutting duplicative regulations, reducing and simplifying our tax burdens, and pushing transformational energy reforms have all directly strengthened Ohio’s competitive position to CNBC’s 5th Best State for Business.”

McColley, 41, was first elected to the Ohio House of Representatives in 2014 before being appointed to the Senate to fill a vacancy in December 2017.

Acton and Ramaswamy are vying to succeed Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who faces term limits at the end of this year.

