Obama relatives settle racial bias dispute with private school in Milwaukee

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Former first lady Michelle Obama's brother and his wife have settled a lawsuit they filed in 2022 alleging a private school in Milwaukee refused to reenroll their children after the couple raised concerns about racism and inappropriate conduct at the school.

Craig and Kelly Robinson alleged in the lawsuit that the University School of Milwaukee terminated their then 9- and 11-year-old sons' re-enrollment contracts for the 2021-2022 school year after the couple complained that teachers treated students of color and socioeconomically underrepresented students unfairly. The couple said that when the boys were learning virtually at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, they became aware of racial and ethnic stereotypes appearing in assignments.

School officials said at the time that the enrollment decision had nothing to do with their complaints. But USM Head of School Steve Hancock told the couple in a termination letter and an email that they had repeatedly engaged in disrespectful communications with teachers and administrators.

He issued a statement when the lawsuit was filed that the enrollment decisions had nothing to do with complaints about inequity or discrimination. But Hancock said the school would not tolerate “persistently disrespectful, bullying, or harassing behavior” directed at teachers and administrators.

Online court records indicate Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Thomas McAdams dismissed the lawsuit on Tuesday. The Robinsons and the school issued a joint statement saying that they have resolved the dispute and both sides regret that the disagreement resulted in the Robinson children no longer being enrolled. The statement called the Robinson children “model students.”

The terms of the settlement were not disclosed. The Robinsons were seeking unspecified monetary damages.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.