In New Mexico governor’s race, Deb Haaland’s historic bid tests Democrats' political hold

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If Deb Haaland wins New Mexico's race for governor this year, she'll make history as the first Native American woman to lead a state.

But first she has to convince New Mexicans that they should keep Democrats in charge. The state persistently ranks near the bottom nationally on poverty, crime and public education, and disenchanted voters are pleading for change.

A loss would be embarrassing for Democrats, who hold all the top state offices and have controlled the Legislature nearly continuously for almost a century. Haaland blames President Donald Trump for compounding the state's problems by cutting social programs that New Mexicans disproportionately rely on and increasing the cost of living by waging war against Iran. She proposes expanding existing tax credits and spending more on safety net programs to help families make ends meet.

Haaland, a citizen of Laguna Pueblo in west-central New Mexico, once relied on government assistance as a single mother. She rose through the ranks, serving in Congress for two years before being tapped as President Joe Biden's interior secretary.

A victory in the governor's race could elevate Haaland's standing in the Democratic Party. The party recently named New Mexico as one of the earliest states for its next presidential primary, bolstering its prominence in national politics and ensuring more visits from White House hopefuls.

Gregg Hull, the Republican contender and a former mayor of fast-growing Rio Rancho, said New Mexico can no longer afford more of the same and is "primed for a shift." If he wins, Hull promises to cut taxes, which he said will fight poverty by allowing people to keep more money in their pockets.

“I think the time has come to have a leader who is going to focus on the true solutions to these problems,” Hull said.

Haaland’s national star power meets Hull’s local pitch

Haaland has leveraged her national profile into a nearly $20 million campaign fund and endorsements from big Democratic names, including former President Barack Obama and former U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren joined Haaland at an Albuquerque daycare center this week to read stories to preschoolers and promote New Mexico's fledgling universal childcare program, which Haaland has pledged to preserve.

“I have known and worked with Deb Haaland for many years, and she is a fighter on behalf of opportunities for all of our children,” Warren said.

Hull, meanwhile, has emphasized his record leading Rio Rancho, a suburb of Albuquerque, through a period of fast economic growth. He says he would apply lessons from that experience to attract large employers to the state and boost workers’ incomes.

That pitch resonates with A.J. Rodriguez, a school security guard who lives in Edgewood and said local success means more to him than federal experience.

“I do like how he was running Rio Rancho," Rodriguez said. “I liked his stance on crime.”

Soaring oil prices pad state coffers

New Mexico’s next governor will face stubborn challenges but also inherit a financial cushion that could be used to address them.

As the nation's No. 2 oil-producing state, New Mexico has used record revenues over the years to build substantial budget reserves and multibillion-dollar permanent funds that help pay for schools and childcare. Higher energy prices stemming from the war with Iran have provided an additional boost.

In that windfall, Hull sees an opportunity to reduce New Mexicans’ tax burden. He has a plan to gradually phase out state income tax for all residents while reining in recent growth in state spending.

“If you want to raise people out of poverty, the best way to do that is to improve their personal wealth,” he said.

Haaland favors doubling down on free childcare and free college tuition and shoring up government assistance for healthcare and food after federal cuts under Trump. Once a supporter of the Green New Deal, a sweeping plan for transitioning away from fossil fuels to fight climate change, Haaland acknowledges the oil and gas industry's role in funding New Mexico's social safety net.

But she said the surging revenue comes at the cost of higher prices.

“I’m not happy about that because it’s caused people a lot of heartache,” Haaland said.

New Mexico voters focus on affordability

Chris Flores, a volunteer for Hull's campaign, believes strongly in the candidate’s proposal to eliminate income tax, starting with the lowest income New Mexicans.

“I’ll be able to pay off the biggest debt that I’ve ever had,” said Flores, who lives in Albuquerque. She meant the student loans that have prevented her from fixing up her house and saving for retirement.

Rodriguez is skeptical of the tax break plan and wonders how the state will make up for lost income. Still, he says Democrats have “mismanaged” New Mexico's persistent problems, and it's time for a Republican to set the state's political agenda.

Journeyman plumber Alfred Lujan blamed Republicans for rising prices, and said it costs him $150 to fill up his work truck with diesel. He said Haaland understands what it means to live on a tight budget.

“She’s had setbacks in her life and she’s come back from that," the 47-year-old Albuquerque resident said. “That’s really what makes me gravitate toward her.”

At a campaign event in Gallup, Haaland’s celebrity status with some Native American voters was on display. She took selfies with students and accepted gifts of handmade jewelry and pottery from supporters.

Generita Francisco and Angela Bahe, both citizens of the Navajo Nation, were attracted to her pledge to help residents enroll in public health benefits. Both said they are priced out of the insurance market and forced to rely on Gallup's aging and understaffed Indian Health Service hospital.

The two women, who left with autographs, have watched Haaland’s political rise with pride. But if she's elected, they vowed to hold her to a high standard.

“Everything she’s promising, she needs to fulfill it,” Bahe said.

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