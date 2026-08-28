National Park Service backs Trump's arch, despite its impact on Washington's sightline

WASHINGTON — A new National Park Service report backs President Donald Trump’s proposed arch, despite what it says are adverse effects to the sightline between a host of iconic landmarks in Washington, including the Washington Monument and Lincoln and Jefferson memorials.

The report released Friday says the 250-foot-tall (76-meter) memorial arch is likely to disrupt the historical significance of dozens of sites near its planned location adjacent to Memorial Bridge.

Many of Washington’s monuments, buildings and sites have been carefully planned over decades to reflect significant moments in the nation’s history and to evoke symbolism through sightlines that connect them to other sites. The arch will disturb the sightline between more iconic Washington landmarks than anticipated, the report said.

But the Park Service report says “the same characteristics that make Memorial Circle sensitive from a preservation perspective are also the characteristics that make it the historically appropriate location for the undertaking.”

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The project’s effects cannot be "fully avoided without either relocating the Arch away from the historically identified site or eliminating the principal commemorative feature, both of which would fail to meet the undertaking’s purpose and need," the report said.

The 133-page report by the Park Service supports Trump's plans for the controversial arch and could play an important role in bolstering the administration's case in its fight against a legal challenge filed by three veterans and a group of historians.

The proposed towering gilded arch, which last month received initial approval from a key federal commission, would impact the "integrity" of dozens of historic properties because it would change "character-defining visual and spatial relationships" between them.

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