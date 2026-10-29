The Latest: Alaska spoiler candidate probe ordered, Democrats point to GOP dirty tricks

Alaska's Republican governor has ordered an investigation in response to President Donald Trump 's demand for a criminal probe of whether Democratic Senate nominee Mary Peltola's campaign was involved in recruiting a spoiler candidate with the same name as Republican incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan.

Political parties often support extra candidates on the ballot to try to pull votes from their rivals. In Ohio's Senate race, Republicans have been tied to an effort to boost a socialist to votes from Sherrod Brown, the Democratic candidate challenging Sen. Jon Husted.

A federal judge rejected a Trump administration request to stop California from processing the ballots of up to 20,000 people over allegations that they are likely noncitizens, warning it would "wreak havoc" on the midterm elections. The ruling comes as more than 3.7 million people have already voted in the state.

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Wisconsin candidate for governor celebrates Brewers win

When Democratic candidate David Crowley joined thousands of fans watching the Brewers win the World Series Wednesday night, the victory was particularly sweet: As the Milwaukee County executive, Crowley helped negotiate a deal in 2023 to have state, county and city money help pay for repairs at the Brewers' stadium to keep them in Milwaukee through at least 2050.

“It’s not just brought together those who live in this community, but everybody across the state of Wisconsin,” Crowley told WISN-TV.

Crowley faces Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, who celebrated the win by invoking the memory of Bob Uecker, the Brewers’ play-by-play announcer for 54 years.

“You know Ueck is smiling down on us tonight,” Tiffany posted on social media.

A parade celebrating the Brewers’ first World Series championship is set for Friday in Milwaukee, about five miles from where Crowley grew up.

Dirty tricks and spoiler candidates are nothing new — see the GOP in Ohio

While controversial, the situation in Alaska is not that unusual. Political parties often support extra candidates on the ballot to try to pull votes from their rivals. If state courts allow it, legal experts say, the federal government has no role challenging the results.

In Ohio's Senate race, Republicans have been tied to an effort to boost a socialist on the ballot who would pull votes from Sherrod Brown, the Democratic candidate challenging Sen. Jon Husted.

And social media videos believed to be produced with artificial intelligence and linked to Russia are misusing real people's names and photographs to spread disinformation about Brown and Texas Democrat James Talarico in the final stretch of midterm voting.

Speaker Johnson sees ‘dirty tricks and desperation’ in Alaska Senate race

That's what House Speaker Mike Johnson said Thursday morning on Fox News Channel when asked about state and federal probes over whether Peltola's campaign recruited a candidate with the same name as the GOP incumbent.

“This is an evil tactic,” the Louisiana Republican said. “They’re trying to confuse people, and we’re going to expose that.”

Paxton projects confidence, says midterms ‘always tough for the party in power’

“That’s not Texas,” GOP Senate nominee Ken Paxton said Thursday as he characterized the promises of Democratic opponent James Talarico.

Appearing on Fox News Channel from a diner in his home state, the Texas attorney general called Talarico “a socialist who wants government control.”

Paxton urged party unity after a “tough primary” for Texas Republicans, calling himself “a constitutional conservative that will fight for free market, will fight for opportunity for Texans.”

Trump has stumped in Texas three times this month, calling Paxton “a good man” as he competes in the tight race that’s become one of the most expensive in the country.

US unemployment claims slide to 194,000, the lowest since mid-July

The Labor Department report Thursday suggests layoffs remain low and most Americans enjoy job security.

Applications for jobless benefits are a proxy for layoffs, and economists watch them closely because they can provide signs of where the job market is headed. So far this year, claims have remained at historically low levels, never topping 230,000 in a single week.

But hiring has been lackluster: So far this year, employers — companies, government agencies and nonprofits — have been adding an average of 68,000 jobs a month, including a disappointing 29,000 last month. It's better than in 2025 when monthly job creation averaged 9,700 as high interest rates and Trump's unpredictable trade policies discouraged hiring.

Consumer spending has remained resilient and a surge in investment in artificial intelligence has lifted the GDP.

Inflation accelerated last month, highlighting affordability issues for voters

An inflation gauge closely monitored by the Federal Reserve accelerated last month, showing that prices remain elevated as Americans go to vote with affordability concerns a central issue.

Consumer prices rose 3.6% in September compared with a year earlier, the Commerce Department said Thursday, up from 3.4% in August. On a monthly basis, prices climbed 0.5%, up from 0.3% in August and the highest figure since May.

Annual inflation has worsened since the Iran war spiked oil and gas prices. U.S. oil prices still top $100 a barrel, up from less than $70 before the war. Polls show the inflation has soured most voters on the president’s handling of the economy. Trump’s campaign promise was gas below $2 a gallon. It currently averages about $4.25.

Alaska governor orders state probe over whether Peltola campaign should face charges

Gov. Mike Dunleavy's directive, posted early Thursday on social media, comes a day after Trump called for the criminal prosecution of Democratic Senate candidate Mary Peltola.

It all comes following revelations that Peltola's campaign appeared to be involved in recruiting a candidate with the same name as Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan.

During a campaign stop on Wednesday, Peltola suggested the Times’ report was a “distraction” from issues such as Sen. Sullivan’s support of the war in Iran.

Sununu says he would follow Collins’ example

New Hampshire Republican John E. Sununu says his former Senate colleague Susan Collins has been a "great model" for standing up to Trump.

Sununu, who is trying to regain the seat he lost in 2008, was asked during a debate Wednesday night to name a Republican member of Congress who has done what he promises to do: Oppose Trump on a key issue and remain effective.

“Susan Collins is a great example, a great model,” said Sununu, who is facing Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas in the race for an open seat. “She stands up for what she believes in, I’ll stand up for what I believe in.”

Collins, who is being challenged by Democrat Troy Jackson, has broken with Trump over the years but Democrats argue she is still too close to him.

Pappas repeatedly linked Sununu to Trump during the debate, including after Sununu criticized him for campaigning with former Vice President Kamala Harris last weekend.

Judge says Trump effort to segregate California ballots would ‘wreak havoc’

A federal judge rejected on Wednesday a Trump administration request to stop California from processing the ballots of up to 20,000 people over allegations they are likely noncitizens, warning it would “wreak havoc” on the midterm elections.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge David O. Carter comes as more than 3.7 million people have already voted in the state.

“Eroded trust in our democracy is irreparable. Once a vote is segregated, lasting harm has occurred,” Carter wrote. “If the Executive can discount votes and threaten an ongoing election due to unproven allegations, then our democracy is in danger. This Court declines to be a party to such process.”

Prosecutors for the Justice Department said they would immediately appeal the decision.

The decision is the latest legal setback for Trump in his efforts to expand federal control over state-run elections ahead of voting that will decide control of Congress for the rest of his term.

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Trump wants Democratic Alaska Senate candidate prosecuted over spoiler controversy

Trump called for the criminal prosecution of the Democratic candidate running for Senate in Alaska on Wednesday after revelations that her campaign appeared to be involved in recruiting a candidate with the same name as Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan.

The race is among a handful of Senate contests this year expected to determine control of the chamber. Trump had previously directed his Department of Justice to sue to block certification of the Senate race should Democrat Mary Peltola defeat Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan.

“I think they should be prosecuted,” the Republican president said about Peltola and the other Sullivan, responding to questions about a report in The New York Times.

The newspaper obtained text messages between members of Peltola's campaign discussing recruiting people with the same name as the two-term Republican before landing on a retired schoolteacher named Dan J. Sullivan, now one of four candidates on the ranked vote ballot in the general election.

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Trump and Obama appeal to voters in pivotal states

Georgia Democrats rallied with former President Barack Obama Wednesday night, at the same time President Donald Trump was in Ohio attempting to energize his base, as both parties began crystallizing their closing messages ahead of next week's midterm elections.

Trump has been on a weekslong sprint around the country, doing 20-plus rallies this month alone while packing upcoming days with more travel. But as Americans confront record fuel prices, rising costs and an unpopular war in Iran, the president has been keeping his focus on states that he won handily two years ago.

“If you can get out to vote,” Trump told a raucous crowd in Chillicothe, south of Columbus, Ohio’s capital, “we’re going to have a tremendous victory.”

The last Democratic president to serve two terms, Obama is increasingly campaigning for his party and gleefully acting as a foil to Trump — including criticizing the Republican for spending too much time leading White House renovations and for becoming wealthier while in office.

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