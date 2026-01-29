Justice Department charges man who squirted vinegar on Rep. Ilhan Omar

MINNEAPOLIS — The Justice Department has charged a man who squirted apple cider vinegar on Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar at an event in Minneapolis.

The man arrested for Tuesday’s attack, Anthony Kazmierczak, faces charge of forcibly assaulting, opposing, impeding and intimidating Omar, according to court papers filed in federal court.

Authorities determined that the substance was water and apple cider vinegar, according to an affidavit.

It was unclear if Kazmierczak had an attorney who could comment on the allegations. A message was left with the federal defender’s office in Minnesota.

Kazmierczak has a criminal history and has made online posts supportive of President Donald Trump, a Republican.

