The implosion of a powerful political alliance: Trump and Musk in their own words

Last Friday, President Donald Trump heaped praise on Elon Musk as the tech billionaire prepared to leave his unorthodox White House job.

Less than a week later, their potent political alliance met a dramatic end Thursday when the men attacked each other with blistering epithets. Trump threatened to go after Musk's business interests. Musk called for Trump's impeachment.

Here's a look at the implosion of their relationship in their own words.

The goodbye

“Today it's about a man named Elon. And he's one of the greatest business leaders and innovators the world has ever produced. He stepped forward to put his very great talents into the service of our nation and we appreciate it. Just want to say that Elon has worked tirelessly helping lead the most sweeping and consequential government reform program in generations.” — Trump, May 30, Oval Office remarks

___

Trump invited cameras into the Oval Office last week to bid farewell to Musk, who said he was stepping away from his government work to focus on his businesses.

Trump spoke effusively of Musk and his work with the Department of Government Efficiency for nearly 15 minutes straight.

"I'll continue to be visiting here and be a friend and adviser to the president," Musk said. He marveled at the gold-tinged decorations Trump placed around the Oval Office.

“The oval office finally has the majesty that it deserves thanks to the president,” he said.

The budget dispute

"I'm sorry, but I just can't stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it." — Musk, Tuesday, post on X.

___

Days after their Oval Office meeting, Musk escalated his previously restrained criticism of Trump's "big, beautiful" budget bill, the president's top congressional priority.

Still, he kept his critique focused on their policy disagreement. He did not go after Trump by name, even as he called on Republican lawmakers to vote down the bill and threatened political retribution against those who took Trump's side.

"In November next year, we fire all politicians who betrayed the American people," Musk wrote on X.

Uncharacteristically for a man who rarely lets a snub go unanswered, Trump did not respond. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Musk's views on the bill were not a surprise to Trump, and his social media posting “doesn’t change the president’s opinion.”

Musk continued Wednesday, approvingly sharing social media posts and memes that criticized the budget's price tag and deficit impacts, though still directing his ire at Congress.

The bitter breakup

“Elon and I had a great relationship. I don’t know if we will anymore." -- Trump, Thursday, Oval Office meeting with the German chancellor.

___

Trump said he was “very disappointed in Elon" and was surprised by his benefactor's criticism.

The war of words escalated rapidly from there. It all played out on their respective social media platforms, with Musk posting on X and Trump on Truth Social.

Musk dismissed Trump's criticism. “Whatever,” he wrote. He shared old Trump social media posts urging lawmakers to oppose deficit spending and increasing the debt ceiling.

"Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate," Musk posted, a reference to Musk's record political spending last year, which topped $250 million.

"Such ingratitude," he added.

Trump said Musk had worn out his welcome at the White House and was mad that Trump was changing electric vehicle policies in ways that would financially harm Musk-led Tesla.

"Elon was 'wearing thin,' I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!" Trump wrote.

He added: "The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon's Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn't do it!"

Musk goes nuclear

"Time to drop the really big bomb: Trump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!" — Musk, Thursday, X post.

___

In a series of posts, he shined a spotlight on ties between Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, the financier who killed himself while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. Some loud voices in Trump's "Make America Great Again" movement claim Epstein's suicide was staged by powerful figures, including prominent Democrats, who feared Epstein would expose their involvement in trafficking. Trump's own FBI leaders have dismissed such speculation and there's no evidence supporting it.

Later, when an X user suggested Trump be impeached and replaced by Vice President JD Vance, Musk agreed.

"Yes," he wrote.

"I don't mind Elon turning against me, but he should have done so months ago," Trump wrote. He went on to promote his budget bill.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.