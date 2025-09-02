House Oversight Committee releases some Justice Department files in Epstein and Maxwell cases

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The House Oversight Committee on Tuesday publicly posted the files it has received from the Justice Department on the sex trafficking investigations into Jeffrey Epstein and his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell.

The folders contained hundreds of image files of years-old court filings related to Epstein and Maxwell. They also contained video files appearing to be body cam footage from police searches, as well as law enforcement interviews with victims with their faces.

The Justice Department released the files to the committee in response to a subpoena, but Democrats on the committee have said the files mostly contain information that was already publicly known.

Still, pressure is growing in Congress for lawmakers to act to force greater disclosure in the case. House Republican Speaker Mike Johnson is trying to quell an effort by Democrats and some Republicans to force a vote on a bill that would require the Justice Department to release all the information in the so-called Epstein files, with the exception of the victims' personal information of the victims.

