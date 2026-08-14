House Democrats PAC adds $6 million to Cleveland spending after Ohio's Miller opts to stay in race

A super PAC affiliated with U.S. House Democrats plans to increase its campaign advertising reservations in Cleveland, Ohio, by roughly $6 million on Friday, in response to Republican Rep. Max Miller's decision to proceed with his reelection campaign despite allegations of abuse by his ex-wife Emily Moreno.

House Majority PAC’s move is expected to raise the group’s campaign advertising in the Cleveland area to roughly $7 million, the group announced in an email obtained by The Associated Press.

Miller’s decision to press on even after calls from within his own party to step aside also prompted the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, House Democrats’ main campaign arm, this week to move Democratic challenger Brian Poindexter on to the group’s list of priority candidates.

The House Ethics Committee said last week it had opened an investigation into domestic abuse allegations against Miller. The embattled Ohio congressman also last week spoke with Trump, who did not suggest he exit the race but suggested it would be difficult.

President Donald Trump won Ohio’s 7th District in 2024 by 11 percentage points, though Democrats see the swath of suburban Cleveland and rural northeast Ohio as within reach in light of the renewed accusations from Moreno, the daughter of Ohio Republican Sen. Bernie Moreno.

Miller, whose deadline to drop from the race passed Monday, has denied the abuse claims and said he would inject $1 million of his own into his campaign.

Officials with the National Republican Congressional Committee, the GOP's House campaign arm, said Friday they would support Miller's reelection campaign.

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