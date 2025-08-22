Hegseth fires general whose agency's intel assessment of damage from Iran strikes angered Trump

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has fired a general whose agency’s initial intelligence assessment of damage to Iran nuclear sites from U.S. strikes angered President Donald Trump, according to two people familiar with the decision.

Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Kruse would no longer serve as head of the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it publicly.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.