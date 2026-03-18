Gov. JB Pritzker criticizes AIPAC after pro-Israel group spent heavily in Illinois primary

CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Wednesday condemned special interest money that poured into the state ahead of this week's primary, including from a pro-Israel political group that the billionaire and potential 2028 presidential contender once supported.

Pritzker, a Jewish Democrat who also spent money to influence races Tuesday, was a donor to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee before he walked away more than a decade ago. He told The Associated Press on Wednesday that AIPAC, which lobbies for U.S. support for Israel and is a top donor to political campaigns, lost its way as a bipartisan group focused on Middle East peace.

“It became an organization that was supporting Donald Trump and people who follow Donald Trump,” Pritzker said. “AIPAC really is not an organization that I think today I would want any part of.”

Outside groups, including AIPAC, funneled roughly $70 million into six open U.S. House and Senate races in Illinois on Tuesday. Pritzker, an heir to the Hyatt Hotel fortune, called it "interference."

A message left Wednesday for an AIPAC spokesperson wasn't immediately returned.

Outside groups influence campaign issues

The open contests in Illinois — largely due to retirements — were a proving ground for some of the biggest issues before Democrats in 2026, from support for Israel to the cryptocurrency and AI industries, as super PACs poured millions into the races. Questions about U.S. involvement in the Israel-Hamas war, and in recent days the Iran war, permeated several contests.

AIPAC's involvement sparked some of the primary's harshest attacks, but the group's success was mixed. In a 10-candidate primary for a U.S. House district that includes parts of Chicago's South Side, AIPAC backed Cook County Commissioner Donna Miller, who won the Democratic nod Tuesday. The group's preferred Democratic candidate in a heavily Jewish district north of Chicago, however, lost to Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss.

While unopposed in his own primary, Pritzker was a strong presence in several campaigns, contributing millions to support his lieutenant governor, Juliana Stratton, in her successful bid for the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination.

The move, and Pritzker's possible 2028 presidential bid, put a fresh spotlight on his global policy views amid growing unrest over the Democratic Party’s relationship to Israel.

A supporter of Israel, Pritzker has also rejected the leadership of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He has called for two-state solution with “safe havens” needed both for Jews in Israel and Palestinians in Gaza.

“I do not know why the United States has walked away from that, except, of course, that Donald Trump doesn’t seem to understand how to create Middle East peace and instead wants to go to war, as he has now done in Iran, simply following Netanyahu into that war,” Pritzker said.

“Are we going to now take military adventures across the world to take out leaders, who we think are bad for their countries?” he said. “If so, we’re going to be involved in a whole lot of wars going forward.”

Millions into races from Pritzker, outside groups

Pritzker himself put at least $5 million into helping Stratton get elected. She won the Democratic Senate nomination over U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, who dominated in fundraising.

Outside groups also spent more than $16 million to support Stratton’s campaign, while also spending $11 million in opposition.

Pritzker said Stratton won because she was strong on issues, not because of his influence.

“She stood on her own two feet, and people saw that she’s real and she’s going to be a fighter for us in Washington,” Pritzker said.

Some voters disagreed.

Matthew Crain, 54, who is from downstate Chatham, said Pritzker’s endorsement influenced him to change his vote from Krishnamoorthi to Stratton.

Crain, a state worker, said that given the potential of Pritzker running for president, "I thought having one of his allies in would be a good thing.”

Brooke Morgan, 39, from Springfield, said she became familiar with Stratton’s politics over her last seven years as lieutenant governor.

“The governor is doing a pretty good job in Illinois, and I think that his backing, his support of her certainly gave me some confidence as well,” said Morgan, a museum curator.

Eyes on November

In November, Pritzker faces Republican Darren Bailey, a former state lawmaker who backs Trump’s agenda. It will be a rematch after Pritzker handily defeated Bailey in 2022.

In a campaign speech to supporters Tuesday, Bailey, who received Trump’s endorsement four years ago, said he doesn’t agree with the president on everything and vowed to include Democrats who feel left out.

Meanwhile in a campaign ad posted Wednesday, Pritzker’s team characterized Bailey as “still too extreme for Illinois.”

When asked about his own ambitions for higher office, Pritzker said he is not planning anything beyond his 2026 bid for a third term.

“That is not something I’m thinking,” he said.

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Associated Press writer John O’Connor in Springfield, Illinois, contributed to this report.

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