Georgia's Fulton County seeks return of 2020 election documents seized by FBI

ATLANTA — Fulton County has filed a motion in federal court seeking the return of all documents from the 2020 election that were seized last week from a warehouse near Atlanta by the FBI, officials in the Georgia county said Wednesday.

The motion also asks for the unsealing of a law enforcement agent's sworn statement that was presented to the judge who signed off on the search warrant, county spokesperson Jessica Corbitt-Dominguez said. The county is not releasing the motion because the case is under seal, she said.

The Jan. 28 search at Fulton County’s main election facility in Union City sought records related to the 2020 election.

Fulton County, which votes overwhelmingly Democratic, has been a target of Donald Trump and his allies since the Republican narrowly lost the presidential election in Georgia to Democrat Joe Biden in 2024. Trump has long insisted without evidence that widespread voter fraud in the county cost him victory in the state.

A warrant cover sheet provided to the county includes a list of items that the agents were seeking related to the 2020 general election: all ballots, tabulator tapes from the scanners that tally the votes, electronic ballot images created when the ballots were counted and then recounted, and all voter rolls.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.