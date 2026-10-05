Former press secretary Karoline Leavitt lands her next gig: Fox News contributor

Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has found her next chapter: She is heading to Fox News.

Leavitt will serve as an on-air contributor beginning Nov. 1, the network said Monday.

“Karoline’s firsthand experience in the White House and on the presidential campaign trail gives her a distinct understanding of today’s political landscape,” said the network’s CEO, Suzanne Scott.

For her part, Leavitt, in the same statement, said she looked forward “to bringing my unique perspective from my experience as White House Press Secretary, along with the same energy and candor that defied my tenure, to Fox’s millions of viewers across their many platforms.”

Leavitt, now 29, was the youngest person to hold the role of press secretary. When she left at the end of August, President Donald Trump described her as one of his “most trusted aides.”

Leavitt is not the first White House press secretary to join Fox. Kayleigh McEnany joined in 2021 and remains at the network.

And Trump has hired several Fox News personalities to key jobs in his own administration, chief among them Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

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