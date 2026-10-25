Catholic bishops regret White House prayer photo with Trump, say it was used politically

Two Catholic bishops have expressed regret about agreeing to a White House meeting that produced a publicly distributed photo of them praying with President Donald Trump.

Milwaukee Archbishop Jeffrey Grob, in a statement titled "A Public Apology," said Sunday that he had received many questions and comments — some of them distraught — about the meeting on Thursday which he and 11 other bishops attended.

He said the meeting was speedily publicized by the White House with photos and a video, without consent of the participants, and less than two weeks away from the midterm elections.

“I feel a heavy sadness, not only over the pain I caused, but also for the fact that something so sacred to a group of religious leaders, prayer to our Heavenly Father, would be manipulated in that way," Grob said.

The bishop of Des Moines, Iowa, William Joensen, also issued a statement making clear he felt the White House had taken advantage of the bishops.

“I wish I had been more shrewd and less simple, like those who exploited our meeting for partisan political purpose,” he wrote. “I pray I am more prudent and wise going forward, even as I remain resolute in my openness to engaging and praying for political leaders at all levels.”

Asked whether the White House had or hadn't received the bishop's consent for releasing the photos and video, the press office declined to answer that question. Instead, White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers replied, “There has never been a greater president for Catholic Americans than President Trump, and his strong record proves it."

The White House invitation to the bishops — extended in September — offered discussion about such issues as immigration enforcement, religious worker visas, abortion and use of federal tax credits to support private education, according to Joensen and Grob.

“The meeting was in no way an endorsement of the president, his policies, or his party,” wrote Grob. “We were told the meeting was to be a private discussion, that several Catholic members of the cabinet might make an appearance, and that there could be an opportunity to pray privately with the president.”

“It did not take long thereafter for the White House to post a video and photos of the prayer,” Grob said.

“I soon began receiving messages of serious concern over the possibility that I had inadvertently participated in a political event less than two weeks before a national election,” he added. “I also heard from some who felt wounded because of the ways they or their family had been harmed by the president’s policies.”

“I did not go without reservations. I wish I had heeded them,” Grob concluded. “I apologize for any damage my actions have done."

Collectively, members of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops have diverse views on Trump and his administration's policies. Minnesota-based Bishop Robert Barron, for example, agreed to serve on Trump's Religious Liberty Commission, which was filled almost entirely with conservative Christians. Some other bishops vehemently denounced aspects of Trump's tough stance on immigration enforcement, saying it runs counter to Catholic teaching.

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