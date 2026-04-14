California woman says she was raped by Rep. Eric Swalwell in 2018

LOS ANGELES — A California woman on Tuesday said she was raped by Rep. Eric Swalwell in 2018 and now plans to make a report to law enforcement.

Lonna Drewes said during a news conference that the assault occurred at a hotel in Southern California. She said she had one glass of wine that evening and believes Swalwell drugged her before raping her. Swalwell dropped out of the California governor's race on Sunday and said he would resign from Congress this week following earlier allegations of sexual assault from a different woman.

“I did not consent to any sexual activity,” Drewes said.

Elias Debaie, an attorney for Swalwell, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The Associated Press typically doesn’t name people who say they've been victims of sexual assault unless they identify themselves publicly.

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EDITOR'S NOTE: This story includes discussion of sexual assault. If you or someone you know needs help, please call 1-800-656-4673 for the national sexual assault hotline in the U.S.

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Drewes' allegation comes a day after Swalwell said he would resign from Congress following other allegations of sexual misconduct, including at least two other alleged incidents of nonconsensual sex. Other women have accused him of sending them inappropriate messages and nude photos. Swalwell denied the prior accusations of sexual assault but said he had made unspecified errors in judgment.

Drewes said she did not undergo a rape kit but disclosed the alleged assault to people close to her and documented it in her journal. She said she discussed the alleged rape during therapy sessions at a sexual assault center in Connecticut.

Attorney Lisa Bloom said those journal entries, along with text messages and photographs, will be included in the forthcoming report to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Drewes said she was working as a model and owned a fashion software company based in Beverly Hills when she met Swalwell. He offered to help her with connections to further her company and knew she had an interest in local politics.

She had met him twice before the night when she says he raped her. That night, the two met at a restaurant opening and were set to attend a political event, she said. On their way to the event, Drewes said Swalwell wanted to stop back at his hotel room to get some paperwork. By the time they reached the room, she said her limbs felt heavy and she felt like she had been drugged.

Swalwell raped her and later choked her, causing her to lose consciousness, she said.

Swalwell's abrupt downfall followed allegations published in the San Francisco Chronicle and later by CNN. He remained defiant, saying, "I will fight the serious, false allegations that have been made — but that's my fight, not a campaign's."

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