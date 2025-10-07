Bondi defends herself against Democratic criticism that she's weaponized the Justice Department

WASHINGTON — Attorney General Pam Bondi defended herself against Democratic criticism that she had weaponized the Justice Department at a Tuesday congressional hearing where she was set to face tough questions over the political pressure on the law enforcement agency to pursue President Donald Trump's perceived foes.

During her opening remarks, Bondi echoed conservative claims that President Joe Biden's Justice Department, which brought two criminal cases against Trump, was the one that weaponized the law enforcement agency even though some of its most high-profile probes concerned the Democratic president and his son. The attorney general pointed to revelations from a day earlier that the FBI had analyzed phone records of several Republican lawmakers as part of an investigation into Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss to Biden.

“They were playing politics with law enforcement powers and will go down as a historic betrayal of public trust,” Bondi said. “This is the kind of conduct that shatters the American people’s faith in our law enforcement system. We will work to earn that back every single day.”

Bondi set the tone for the hearing early, repeatedly snapping with a raised voice at Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, the committee's top Democrat, and deflecting questions by pointing to the murder rate in Chicago and asserting that lawmakers from Durbin's party were responsible for shutting down the federal government.

“You’re sitting here grilling me, and they’re on their way to Chicago to keep your state safe,” Bondi said, referring to FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

“Madam Attorney General,” Durbin replied, “it’s my job to grill you.”

Hearing follows indictment of former FBI director

The testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee comes just ahead of former FBI Director James Comey's first court appearance following an indictment that has deepened concerns that the department is being used to seek vengeance against the Republican president's political opponents. It also comes as federal law enforcement officials surge into several cities across the U.S. to combat crime and enforce immigration laws.

The hearing split early along deeply partisan lines, with Republicans lauding the Justice Department's focus on confronting violent crime and reversing Biden-era priorities. As the hearing opened, Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, the committee's Republican chairman, praised Bondi for "getting tough on criminals" and her efforts to scrutinize what conservatives have alleged was the targeting of conservatives by the Biden Justice Department.

Democrats, by contrast, were critical of Bondi's turbulent eight-month tenure that, besides politically charged investigations, has also been defined by mass firings and resignations of experienced prosecutors, including some who investigated Trump, resisted Trump administration pressure or simply served in senior roles in the prior administration.

Durbin told Bondi that her actions at the Justice Department, including the diversion of agents to focus on immigration enforcement, are making America less safe. Pointing to a bribery investigation into White House border czar Tom Homan that was shut down by the Trump administration, Durbin said Bondi's Justice Department has become not only a weapon to pursue Trump's foes but a "shield" to protect the president and his allies.

“What has taken place since January 20th, 2025, would make even President Nixon recoil,” Durbin said of the president who resigned to avoid being impeached in connection with the Watergate scandal. "This is your legacy, Attorney General Bondi. In eight short months, you fundamentally transformed the Justice Department and left an enormous stain in American history. It will take decades to recover.”

Bondi vowed not to politicize the Justice Department

Bondi's appearance is her first before the panel since her confirmation hearing last January, when she pledged to not play politics with the Justice Department — a promise Democrats are likely to pounce on as they press the attorney general on whether she can withstand pressure from a president publicly calling to charge his perceived enemies.

The Comey indictment is likely to take center stage at the hearing. The U.S. attorney's office in Virginia that brought the case had expressed reservations about the strength of evidence, and the Trump administration had to race to install a new prosecutor to secure the charges after the experienced leader of that office resigned days earlier under pressure.

Other inquiries are likely to come up as well.

The Justice Department under Bondi has opened criminal investigations into other vocal critics of the president, including Democratic U.S. Sen. Adam Schiff, who sits on the Judiciary Committee, as well as New York Attorney General Letitia James and Andrew Cuomo, the former New York governor and current mayoral candidate. They have all denied wrongdoing, as has Comey, and have slammed the investigations as politically motivated.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.