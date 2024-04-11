Biden will give a live virtual address at Sharpton's annual civil rights conference

NEW YORK — (AP) — President Joe Biden is expected to give a live virtual keynote address to the Rev. Al Sharpton's racial justice conference in New York on Friday, organizers said.

Biden, who is ramping up his Democratic reelection pitch to Black voters ahead of a rematch with Republican former President Donald Trump this fall, will tout his accomplishments and highlight policies enacted to address entrenched racial inequity when he addresses the annual National Action Network Convention, the White House said Thursday.

The announcement, first shared with The Associated Press, caps a week of appearances from Biden administration officials and other prominent local and national politicians. Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the convention in person last year.

Biden is not expected to take questions from attendees after his remarks on Friday. Sharpton, who has regularly convened a small group of civil rights leaders at the White House on issues affecting Black Americans, will lead a discussion with attendees following the president's address.

Although Biden historically enjoys high support and approval from Black Democrats, 45% of Black Americans said they disapprove of the way he is handling his job as president in March, according to polling by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Just over half said they approve.

