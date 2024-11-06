AP Race Call: Republican Brian Jack wins election to U.S. House in Georgia's 3rd Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Brian Jack won election to a U.S. House seat representing Georgia on Tuesday. Jack, 36, returned to Georgia and ran for Congress after several years in Washington. He had worked on Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign before serving four years as White House political director. After that he worked for then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Jack won election to Georgia's 3rd District, which hugs the Alabama state line and reaches Atlanta's southern suburbs. He defeated Democrat Maura Keller for the open seat. Incumbent GOP Rep. Drew Ferguson did not seek reelection. The Associated Press declared Jack the winner at 7:59 p.m. EST.

