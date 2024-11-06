AP Race Call: Democrat Elizabeth Warren wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Massachusetts

WASHINGTON — Massachusetts Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren won a third term in office on Tuesday, fending off a challenge from Republican John Deaton, a former U.S. Marine and cryptocurrency attorney. Warren, a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump, came in third in Massachusetts in her 2020 bid for president. The former Harvard law professor, 75, remains popular in the heavily Democratic state. A prominent voice for the more liberal wing of the Democratic Party, Warren had said she was running for reelection to end corruption in Washington, make the economy work for the middle class and protect democracy. The Associated Press declared Warren the winner at 8:00 p.m. EST.

