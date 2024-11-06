AP Race Call: Republican Mike Kennedy wins election to U.S. House in Utah's 3rd Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Mike Kennedy won election to Utah's only open U.S. House seat on Wednesday, holding the seat for his party. Kennedy handily defeated Democratic nominee Glenn Wright. This will be Kennedy's first term in Congress after serving in Utah's Legislature since 2013. His congressional district spans eastern Utah and includes the cities of Orem and Provo. Republican Rep. John Curtis left the seat open this year to run for Mitt Romney's open Senate seat. The Associated Press declared Kennedy the winner at 1:26 a.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.