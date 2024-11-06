AP Race Call: Republican William Timmons wins reelection to U.S. House in South Carolina's 4th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. William Timmons won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing South Carolina on Tuesday. Timmons, a lawyer, was first elected to Congress in 2018 after serving in the state Senate. The upstate 4th District includes the cities of Greenville and Spartanburg. A Republican has won every election in the district since 1992. Timmons defeated Democrat Kathryn Harvey, who ran harder and spent more money than almost any challenger in the past three decades, as well as Constitution Party candidate Mark Hackett. The Associated Press declared Timmons the winner at 9:41 p.m. EST.

