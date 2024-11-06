AP Race Call: Republican Scott DesJarlais wins reelection to U.S. House in Tennessee's 4th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Scott DesJarlais won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Tennessee on Tuesday. DesJarlais will serve an eighth term in the 4th District, which spans 15 counties across middle and eastern Tennessee, including booming Rutherford County outside of Nashville. The physician from Sherwood is a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus. He won the heavily Republican district by defeating Democrat Victoria Isabel Broderick, who criticized DesJarlais for espousing anti-abortion views after having encouraged his wife and a lover to seek abortions before he finalized his divorce in 2001. He has repeatedly survived the issue at the ballot box. The Associated Press declared DesJarlais the winner at 8:29 p.m. EST.

