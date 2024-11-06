AP Race Call: Democrat Haley Stevens wins reelection to U.S. House in Michigan's 11th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Michigan on Tuesday. Stevens, first elected in 2018, represents a significant portion of Oakland County, situated just north of Detroit. She currently sits on the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology, and the House Committee on Education and Labor. Haley defeated Republican challenger Nick Somberg, a lawyer for one of 15 Republicans accused of acting as false electors following the 2020 presidential election. Haley's metropolitan Detroit district is home to large Jewish and Arab American communities and has been significantly affected by the Israel-Hamas war. The Associated Press declared Stevens the winner at 8:55 p.m. EST.

