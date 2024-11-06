AP Race Call: Republican Adrian Smith wins reelection to U.S. House in Nebraska's 3rd Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Adrian Smith won reelection to the U.S. House seat representing Nebraska's vast rural 3rd Congressional District on Tuesday. The win gives Smith a 10th term. Smith faced little challenge from Democrat Daniel Ebers, a political newcomer and farmer from Overton. That's in keeping with Smith's wins over the last several cycles; he ran unopposed in the 2016 election and won the next three elections with nearly 80% of the vote. Smith is considered one of the most conservative members of Congress and represents one of the country's most conservative congressional districts. The Associated Press declared Smith the winner at 10:52 p.m. EST.

