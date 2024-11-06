AP Race Call: Republican Rudy Yakym wins reelection to U.S. House in Indiana's 2nd Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Rudy Yakym won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Indiana on Tuesday. The first-term incumbent defeated Democrat Lori Camp, a diving coach and IT professional. Yakym was elected in 2022 to replace Jackie Walorski, who died in a car crash earlier that year. Yakym is a conservative who pledged to work on "shrinking the bloated federal bureaucracy" and otherwise limiting the government's reach. Camp had pledged to work to restore abortion rights, and she blamed Republicans for opposing bipartisan immigration legislation. The Associated Press declared Yakym the winner at 9:13 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.